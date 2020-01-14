Evansville's boys basketball team survived a scare at home Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils trailed at halftime but turned things on in the second half to beat Jefferson 58-52 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Evansville improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the RVC. Jefferson fell to 3-7 and 3-4.
Senior Sulley Geske scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second half to help the Blue Devils rally from a 23-21 deficit at the break.
Aaron Anderson had three second-half 3-pointers on his way to 13 points.
James Monogue scored a game-high 26 points for the Eagles.
Evansville plays at winless Clinton on Thursday.
EVANSVILLE 58, JEFFERSON 52
Jefferson (52)--McGraw 2-0-6, Fetherston 0-1-1, Stelse 3-6-12, Monogue 8-7-26, Vogel 3-1-7. Totals: 16-15-52.
Evansville (58)--Borchardt 2-0-4, Louis 2-0-4, Miller 1-0-2, Maag 3-0-6, Geske 6-5-17, Mielke 1-2-5, Anderson 4-2-13, Kopecky 2-1-5, Thompson 1-0-2. Totals: 22-10-58.
Jefferson;23;29--52
Evansville;21;37--58
3-point goals--J 5 (Monogue 3, McGraw 2), E 4 (Anderson 3, Mielke). Free throws missed--J 5, E 4. Total fouls--J 11, E 13.
Nonconference
- Monroe 66, Elkhorn 50--The host Cheesemakers improved to 9-1 with a nonconference home win over the Elks, who fell to 7-3.
Monroe had an eight-point lead and extended it from there. It was 22 of 32 from the free-throw line, while Elkhorn was 4 of 5.
Carson Leuzinger scored a game-high 23 points for Monroe, while Jordan Johnson had 17 and Nick Brown and Devon Davey 10 each for the Elks.
MONROE 66, ELKHORN 50
Elkhorn (50)--Johnson 7-3-17, Franz 1-0-2, VanDyke 1-0-2, Davey 4-0-10, Stebnitz 4-0-8, Brown 4-1-10. Totals: 21-4-50.
Monroe (66)--C. Leuzinger 6-10-23, Golembiewski 0-3-3, Ziolkowski 2-3-7, Meyer 3-3-9, Matiu 2-3-7, Seagreaves 4-0-17.
Elkhorn;28;22--50
Monroe;36;30--66
3-point goals--E 4 (Davey 2, Franz, Brown), M 4 (Seagreaves 3, Leuzinger). Free throws missed--E 1, M 10. Total fouls--E 26, M 9.
- Union Grove 58, Whitewater 48--The Broncos led by five at halftime and extended it to 14 less than six minutes into the second half.
Junior Jake Martin scored 16 points for the Whippets.
UNION GROVE 58, WHITEWATER 48
Union Grove (58)--Rampulla 7-2-18, Hilardes 2-7-11, Hempel 1-0-2, Domagalski 3-0-9, Long 2-1-5, Pfeffer 3-2-11, Skalecki 1-0-2. Totals: 19-12-58.
Whitewater (48)--Frye 1-0-3, Grosinske 2-1-5, Pease 3-0-6, Zimdars 2-1-5, Brown 3-1-8, Nickels 2-0-5, Martin 7-2-16. Totals: 20-5-48.
Union Grove;23;25--58
Whitewater;18;30--48
3-point goals--UG 6 (Domagalski 3, Pfeiffer 3), W 3 (Frye, Brown, Nickels). Free throws missed--UG 5, W 9. Total fouls--UG 14, W 15.
- Antioch 42, Badger 37--Gavin Eldridge scored 25 points to lead Antioch (Illinois) to a nonconference road win.
Ty McGreevy led the Badgers with 12 points.
ANTIOCH (ILL.) 42, BADGER 37
Antioch (42)--Eldridge 9-3-25, Zamudio 2-0-6, Kriese 1-0-2, Wolf 1-0-2, Kutcher 1-1-4, DeVaughn 1-1-3. Totals: 15-5-42.
Badger (37)--McGreevy 4-1-12, Giovingo 2-0-6, DuMez 5-0-11, Bishop 1-0-2, Slayton 1-0-3, Faul 1-1-3. Totals: 14-2-37.
Antioch;22;20--42
Lake Geneva Badger;19;18--37
3-point goals--A 7 (Eldridge 4, Zamudio 2, Kutcher), B 7 (McGreevy 3, Giovingo 2, DuMez, Slayton). Free throws missed--A 5, B 3. Total fouls--A 13, B 12.