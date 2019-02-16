The Evansville boys basketball team had three players combine for 52 points Saturday in a 64-51 Rock Valley Conference win over visiting McFarland.

Davonte McAlister led Evansville (12-8, 11-5 RVC) with 18 points, and teammates Sulley Geske and Seth Maag each added 17 points.

The Blue Devils pulled into a tie with Jefferson for third place in the Rock Valley.

Trevon Chislom scored 20 points to lead the Spartans (14-6, 10-6 RVC).

EVANSVILLE 64, MCFARLAND 51

McFarland (51)—Schwarting 2-0-4; P. Johnson 1-0-2; Pavelec 1-0-2; C. Werwinski 0-2-2; Witter 3-0-9; J. Werwinski 1-0-2 Toennies 3-1-8; Hanson 1-0-2; Chislom 7-6-20. Totals: 19-9-51.

Evansville (64)—Maag 7-0-17; McAlister 5-8-18; Geske 7-0-17; Anderson 1-1-3; Hill 4-1-9. Totals: 24-10-64.

McFarland 30 21—51

Evnasville 40 24—64

3-point goals—McFarland 4 (Witter 3, Toennies 1), Evansville 4 (Geske 3, Maag 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 8, Evansville 4. Total fouls—McFarland 18, Evansville 13.

East Troy 99, Clinton 37—AJ Vukovich scored 29 points and Michael Polakoski added 23 as the Trojans (17-1, 15-0 RVC) scored 68 points in the first half.

Senior Riley Anastasi led Clinton (1-18, 0-16 RVC) with 12 points.

EAST TROY 99, CLINTON 37

East Troy (99)—Nixon 3-2-9; Rosin 2-1-7; Polakoski 9-0-23; Hart 2-1-5; Lottig 6-0-18; Vukovich 12-5-29; Cummings 2-3-8. Totals: 37-11-99.

Clinton (37)—Anastasi 4-2-12; Dominy 3-0-7; Duggan 2-1-5; Fjalsted 1-0-2; Howard 0-2-2; Rangel 1-0-2; Ducharm 1-1-3; Peterson 0-2-2; Mueller 1-0-2. Totals: 13-8-37.

East Troy 68 31—99

Clinton 20 17—37

3-point goals—East Troy 14 (Lottig 6, Polakoski 5, Cummings 1, Nixon 1, Rosin 1), Clinton 3 (Anastasi 2, Rosin 1). Free throws missed—East Troy 6, Clinton 8. Total fouls—East Troy 14, Clinton 16.

Beloit Turner 80, Brodhead 42—The Trojans improved to 12-4 in Rock Valley play, while the Cardinals dropped to 3-13.

A box score was not reported.

Edgerton 57, Oregon 45—The Crimson Tide fought off a 28-point performance from Oregon’s Ethan Victorson to improve to 12-7 after their nonconference win Saturday.

Nick Spang led Edgerton with 16 points.

EDGERTON 57, OREGON 45

Oregon (45)—Look 1-2-4; Eric Victorson 1-0-3; Panzer 2-0-4; Erickson 1-0-3; Tower 1-0-2; Ethan Victorson 6-13-28; Yates 0-1-1. Totals: 12-16-45.

Edgerton (57)—Jenny 3-2-11; Hanson 2-2-7; Rusch 3-3-11; Fox 0-1-1; Gullickson 1-1-3; Norland 1-0-2; Wille 1-4-6; Spang 8-0-16. Totals: 19-13-57.

Oregon 15 30—45

Edgerton 29 28—57

3-point goals—Oregon 5 (Ethan Victorson 3, Eric Victorson 1, Erickson 1), Edgerton 4 (Rusch 2, Jenny 1, Hanson 1). Free throws missed—Oregon 5, Edgerton 5. Total fouls—Oregon 16, Edgerton 20.