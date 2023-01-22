Chiefs’ junior Hudson Torrez followed up his 40-point performance against Clinton on Tuesday with an impressive 24-point game against the Blue Devils on Friday, but it wasn’t enough.

Big Foot (8-7 overall, 5-5 Rock Valley) only trailed 33-28 at halftime as Torrez and senior Evan Penniman each put up 10 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you