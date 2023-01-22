Chiefs’ junior Hudson Torrez followed up his 40-point performance against Clinton on Tuesday with an impressive 24-point game against the Blue Devils on Friday, but it wasn’t enough.
Big Foot (8-7 overall, 5-5 Rock Valley) only trailed 33-28 at halftime as Torrez and senior Evan Penniman each put up 10 points.
Torrez had 14 second-half points, accounting for half of the points scored after halftime, but Evansville surged ahead for the 69-57 win.
Penniman finished with 13 points and sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer had 12.
Evansville (8-7, 7-3) had four double-digit scorers led by Sawyer Holman’s 19. Reilly Buehl (17), Aiden Maves (15) and Grayden Geske (11) each scored in double figures.
Evansville will travel to Lodi on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Big Foot will head to Edgerton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 69, BIG FOOT 57
Evansville (69)—Cuilla 0-1-1, Johnson 2-1-6, Geske 4-2-11, Maves 4-7-15, Holman 7-2-19, Buehl 5-7-17. Totals 22-19-69.
Big Foot (57)—Torrez 7-9-24, Paul 1-0-2, Penniman 4-3-13, Corey 2-1-6, Nordmeyer 4-1-12. Totals 18-14-57.
Halftime—Evansville 33, Big Foot 28. 3-point goals—Evansville 5 (Johnson, Geske, Holman 3), Big Foot 7 (Torrez, Penniman 2, Corey, Nordmeyer 3). Missed free throws—Evansville 7, Big Foot 6. Team fouls—Evansville 16, Big Foot 19.
Clinton 63, Jefferson 56—Peircen Bingham totaled 19 points, Peyton Bingham added 16 as the Cougars held off the Eagles 63-56 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Friday.
Clinton (4-7, 3-7), who also got 15 points from Reagan Flickinger, led 34-21 at the break. Jefferson (3-11, 3-7) cut the deficit to four points with under two minutes left. Jefferson had a wide open 3 off a set play go halfway down before rattling out and then turned it over on their next trip. Clinton was able to salt the game away at the line from there.
Finn DeBlare led Jefferson with 16 points. He scored 12 after halftime. Tyler Schroedl chipped in 12 points, Aidan Kammer tallied nine and Andrew Altermatt, who made two second-half 3s, contributed eight.
Clinton will travel to Monroe on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
CLINTON 63, JEFFERSON 56
Clinton (63)—Williams 0-2-2, Pey. Bingham 7-1-16, Weisensel 2-1-6, Flickinger 6-3-15, Aceves 2-1-5, Peir. Bingham 6-5-19. Totals 23-13-63.
Jefferson (56)—Kammer 2-5-9, Ganser 1-0-2, Altermatt 3-0-8, Krause 1-2-4, Schroedl 5-2-12, P. Phillips 1-0-2, DeBlare 8-0-16, Butina 0-3-3. Totals 21-12-56.
Halftime—Clinton 34, Jefferson 21. 3-point goals—Clinton 4 (Peir. Bingham 2, Pey. Bingham 1, Weisensel 1) 4, Jefferson 2 (Altermatt 2). Missed free throws—Clinton 5, Jefferson 9. Team fouls—Clinton 14, Jefferson 17.
Edgerton 80, Whitewater 30—After Friday night’s game, the Whippets will search elsewhere for its first win of the season after losing to the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton (10-5, 7-3) racked up a 43-22 lead at halftime and kept its foot on the gas. Whitewater scored just eight points in the second period.
The Crimson Tide made eight 3-point goals in the contest. All 15 members of the team scored in the game.
Leyton McKillips led Edgerton with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Olin Zellmer and Preston Schaffner each scored 12 points.
Wyatt Nix led the Whippets (0-13, 0-10) with 10 points.
Edgerton will host Oregon at home on Monday at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Whitewater will travel to Saint Francis at 7:15 p.m.
EDGERTON 80, WHITEWATER 30
Edgerton (80)—D. Coombs 1-1-4, Hazeltine 0-4-4, Zellmer 3-4-12, Gunderson 1-0-2, Schaffner 4-2-12, Langer 3-2-8, McKillips 7-0-17, Nelson 1-0-2, Schuman 1-0-2, Fox 2-0-4, Backhaus 0-1-1, Johnson 2-2-6, M. Coombs 0-1-1, Mallory 0-2-2, Hanson 0-3-3. Totals 22-22-80.
Whitewater (30)—Lyon 3-0-8, Gonzalez 2-2-6, Paraboteeah 1-0-3, Nixon 4-0-10. Totals 10-2-30.
Halftime—Edgerton 43, Whitewater 22. 3-point goals—Edgerton 8 (Coomb, Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, McKillips 3), Whitewater 5 (Lyon 2, Paraboteeah, Nixon 2). Missed free throws—Edgerton 8, Whitewater 3. Team fouls—Edgerton 13, Whitewater 15.
McFarland 77, Brodhead 47—The Spartans continued to show why they are on top of the Rock Valley Conference with a sound win over the Cardinals (4-11, 2-8).
McFarland (11-2, 10-0) held a 42-28 lead by halftime, and its defense limited Brodhead to just one player who scored seven points or more.
Jaxon Dooley managed to pierce the Spartans’ defense time and time again, scoring a team-high 25 points. But it wasn’t nearly enough with McFarland having two players score at least 20 as Deven Kulp scored 24 and Aiden Chislom had 22.
On Monday at 7 p.m., Broadhead will host Marshall.
MCFARLAND 77, BRODHEAD 47
Brodhead (47)—Walker 2-2-6, Pinnow 2-0-4, Vondra 1-0-2, Dooley 12-1-25, S. Searls 0-1-1, Riese 3-0-7, Engen 1-0-2. Totals: 21-4-47.
McFarland (77)—Meinholdt 1-0-3, Kelley 1-0-2, Gillen 7-2-16, Kassow 4-0-8, Kulp 8-3-24, Roder 1-0-2, Chislom 8-6-22. Totals: 30-11-77.
Halftime—McFarland 42, Brodhead 28. 3-point goals—Brodhead 1 (Riese), McFarland 6 (Kulp 5, Meinholdt). Missed free throws—McFarland 4, Brodhead 8. Team fouls—Brodhead 19, McFarland 10.
Elkhorn 59, Delavan-Darien 46—A 40-22 Elks lead entering the second half of play was enough to defeat the Comets in a conference game Friday.
Elkhorn (4-9, 3-4 Southern Lakes) hit nine 3-point shots in the contest. Guard Payton Moore led the Elks in scoring with 17 points and three 3-pointers. the win was their third straight.
Forward Conner Wallman scored 15 points for the Comets (1-13, 0-7). Hunter Rendon scored 12 points.
On Tuesday, Delavan-Darien will head to Waterford at 7 p.m. Elkorn will travel to Union Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for its next matchup.
ELKHORN 59, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46
Delavan-Darien (46)—Rendon 4-1-12, Duckworth 2-0-4, Szczap 0-4-4, Lumkes 3-0-7, Morris 2-0-4, Wallman 7-1-15. Totals 28-6-46.
Elkhorn (59)—Tha. Forster 1-0-3, Geirgalas 2-1-6, Moore 6-2-17, R. Paddock 3-1-8, Tho. Forster 1-1-3, O. Paddock 4-0-8, Texider 1-0-2, Meinel 2-0-9, Smith 2-0-4. Totals 23-5-59.
Halftime—E 40, DD 22. 3-point goals—E 9 (Tha. Forster, Geirgalas, Moore 3, R. Paddock, Meinel 3), DD 4 (Rendo 3, Lumkes). Missed free throws—E 3, DD 1. Team fouls—E 15, DD 14.
Lake Geneva Badger 57, Wilmot 52—No further information provided. Badger moved to 8-8 overall and 4-3 in the Southern Lakes, while Wilmot is now 6-10 and 1-6.