Sulley Geske and Davonte McAlister powered the Evansville boys basketball team, which erased a six-point halftime deficit to force overtime Monday evening.

The duo combined for 40 points—each scored 20—as the Blue Devils outscored visiting Jefferson 12-7 in the extra period to record a 65-60 Rock Valley Conference win

Evansville (11-7, 10-4 RVC) is a half-game behind the second-place Eagles (14-5, 11-4 RVC), who led 27-21 at halftime.

James Manogue led Jefferson with 24 points.

EVANSVILLE 65, JEFFERSON 60

Jefferson (60)—Sukow 2-2-6, Simdon 1-0-2, Kaiser 1-0-2, Fetherston 5-0-11, Stelse 3-1-7, Brost 4-0-8, Monogue 8-6-24. Totals: 24-9-60.

Evansville (65)—Maag 5-2-12, McAlister 6-7-20, Geske 4-11-20, France 2-1-5, Anderson 4-0-8. Totals: 21-21-65.

Jefferson 27 26 7—60

Evansville 21 32 12—65

3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (Monogue 2, Fetherston 1), Evansville 2 (McAlister 1, Geske 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 3, Evansville 7. Total fouls—Jefferson 20, Evansville 15. Fouled out—Brost, Sulkow.

McFarland 68, Edgerton 62—Trevon Chislom scored 30 points to lead the visiting Spartans past the Crimson Tide.

Daniel Toennies added 22 points for McFarland (13-5, 9-5 RVC), which trailed 27-24 at halftime.

Edgerton (10-7, 8-6 RVC) had its four-game winning streak snapped. Drew Hanson led the Crimson Tide with 15 points.

MCFARLAND 68, EDGERTON 62

McFarland (68)—Pavelec 2-0-5, Witter 3-0-9, Werenski 0-1-1, Toennies 6-6-22, Hanson 0-1-1, Chislom 13-4-30. Totals: 24-12-68.

Edgerton (62)—Jenny 3-1-8, Hanson 4-5-15, Rusch 4-2-13, Norland 1-3-6, Wille 3-3-11, Spang 3-3-9. Totals: 18-17-62.

McFarland 24 44—68

Edgerton 27 35—62

3-point goals—McFarland 8 (Toennies 4, Witter 3, Pavelec 1), Edgerton 9 (Rusch 3, Wille 2, Hanson 2, Jenny 1, Norland 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 10, Edgerton 4. Total fouls—McFarland 17, Edgerton 20.

East Troy 98, Big Foot 71—Three East Troy players eclipsed 20 points and the visiting Trojans poured in 14 3-pointers to remain unbeaten in the Rock Valley.

Michael Polakoski had a team-high 29 points, and Quinten Lottig had eight 3-pointers on the way to 38.

AJ Courier had a game-high 30 points for the Chiefs (7-11, 5-10).

EAST TROY 98, BIG FOOT 71

East Troy (98)—Nixon 1-2-4, Rosin 1-0-3, Polakoski 8-10-29, Lottig 10-0-28, Vukovich 8-8-24, Cumming 4-0-10. Totals: 32-20-98.

Big Foot (71)—Hildebrandt 1-0-3, Karabas 2-0-6, Greco 4-6-14, Eischeid 3-0-6, Foster 2-0-4, Courier 13-2-30, Gillingham 4-0-8. Totals: 29-8-71.

East Troy 45 53—98

Walworth Big Foot 32 39—71

3-point goals—East Troy 14 (Lottig 8, Polakoski 3, Cummin 2, Rosin), Big Foot 5 (Karabas 2, Courier 2, Hildebrandt). Free throws missed—East Troy 7, Big Foot 6. Total fouls—East Troy 17, Big Foot 22. Fouled out—Gillingham.

Turner 72, Whitewater 57—Jordan Majeed scored 22 points and Dai’Vontrelle Strong added 16 in his season debut as the Trojans overcame the Whippets and Jake Martin’s 28-point performance.

Turner (11-6, 10-4 RVC) outscored Whitewater (3-16, 2-13 RVC) 40-25 in the second half after both teams entered halftime with 32 points.

TURNER 72, WHITEWATER 57

Whitewater (57)—J. Martin 10-8-28, C. Pease 1-0-2, Brown 0-1-1, DeMur 0-1-1, Kohl 1-0-3, D. Pease 2-1-7, Zimdars 1-0-3, Stoll 1-0-3, H. Martin 3-3-9. Totals: 19-14-57.

Turner (72)—Lomax 2-1-6, Majeed 7-6-22, Wash 1-3-5, Marquardt 0-1-1, Heldt 1-0-2, Draeving 5-1-11, Tinder 1-2-4, Strong 6-4-16, Hoppe 2-0-5. Totals: 24-18-72.

Whitewater 32 25—57

Turner 32 40—72

3-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Kohl 1, D. Pease 2, Zimdars 1, Stoll 1), Turner 4 (Lomax 1, Majeed 2, Hoppe 1). Free throws missed—Whitewater 6, Turner 10. Total fouls—Whitewater 23, Turner 20. Fouled out—Kohl, Dillard.

Parkview 59, Deerfield 55—The Vikings (11-5) scored 42 points in the second half to earn a hard-fought road win against the Demons (5-11).

Eli Hoscheit scored 21 points for Parkview, which improved to 6-1 in Trailways South Division play.

PARKVIEW 59, DEERFIELD 55

Parkview (59)—Meza 5-3-15, Brown 1-1-3, Simonson 1-0-2, Campbell 2-0-6, Hoscheit 7-7-21, Balch 2-1-5, Crane 2-2-7. Totals: 20-16-59.

Deerfield (55)—Manning 4-0-9, Mathwig 1-0-3, Knapp 9-4-24, Haak 4-1-9, Wild 1-0-2, Bonjour 2-0-6, VanderGrinten 0-2-2. Totals: 21-7-55.

Parkview 17 42—59

Deerfield 26 29—55

3-point goals—Parkview 3 (Meza 2, Hoscheit 1), Deerfield 6 (Knapp 2, Bonjour 2, Manning 1, Mathwig 1). Free throws missed—Parkview 13, Deerfield 4. Total fouls—Parkview 11, Deerfield 16.

Fort Atkinson 52, Delavan-Darien 49—Braedon Hembrook scored 13 points to lead the Comets (0-17) in a nonconference loss to the Blackhawks (3-15).

A full box score was not reported.