The Elkhorn Area boys basketball team passed the ball around quite a bit Friday night.

The strategy worked as five different players scored in double digits, and the Elks turned a 13-point lead at halftime into a 92-65 Southern Lakes Conference win over Wilmot.

Nick Brown led the visiting Elks with 17 points, and Wilmot got a 19-point performance from Kevin Sandman.

Elkhorn (16-2) won its ninth straight game, improving to 10-1 in Southern Lakes Conference play.

Wilmot fell to 14-5 overall and 8-4 in the SLC.

ELKHORN 92, WILMOT 65

Elkhorn (92)—Johnson 2-1-6; Lauderdale 1-0-3; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Larson 6-2-15; L. Umnus 6-4-16; Davey 3-0-8; V. Umnus 4-0-10; LeBlanc 1-0-3; Buelow 1-0-2; Hergott 5-0-10; Brown 7-1-17. Totals: 37-8-92.

Wilmot (65)—Lindsay 1-0-3; Epping 1-2-4; Lamberson 2-0-5; Watson 0-2-2; Brenner 4-0-8; Glass 3-0-7; Stalker 1-2-4; Sandman 5-4-19; Marareetz 1-0-3; Spath 0-2-2; Coleman 4-0-8. Totals: 22-12-65.

Elkhorn 45 47—92

Wilmot 32 33—65

3-point goals—Elkhorn 10 (Davey 2, V. Umnus 2, Brown 2, Johnson 1, Lauderdale 1, Larson 1, LeBlanc 1), Wilmot 9 (Sandman 5, Lindsay 1, Lamberson 1, Glass 1, Marareetz 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 6, Wilmot 2. Total fouls—Elkhorn 14, Wilmot 16.

Burlington 67, Delavan-Darien 33—Dylan Runkel scored 20 points, and the Demons (11-9, 7-5 SLC) routed the visiting Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Oliver Hetzel had nine points to lead Delavan-Darien (0-19, 0-12 SLC).

BURLINGTON 67, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33

Delavan-Darien (33)—Greenwald 1-0-2, Hembrook 2-0-5, Freitag 1-0-2, Hetzel 4-0-9, Butke 1-0-2, Terpstra 1-2-5, Crull 2-1-5, Winkle 1-1-3. Totals: 13-4-33.

Burlington (67)—Krause 0-1-1, Berezowitz 4-0-12, Luciano 1-0-2, Weithaus 1-0-2, Koeppen 1-0-2, Klug 0-1-1, Safar 3-0-6, O’Laughlin 1-0-3, Webley 0-2-2, Kornely 3-1-8, Runkel 9-2-20, Turzenski 4-0-8. Totals: 27-7-67.

Delavan-Darien 14 19—33

Burlington 36 31—67

3-point goals—DD 3 (Hembrook 1, Hetzel 1, Terpstra 1), Burlington 6 (Berezowitz 4, O’Laughlin 1, Kornely 1). Free throws missed—DD 6, Burlington 6.

Union Grove 51, Badger 46—A strong start didn’t translate to a successful finish for the host Badgers (4-15), who put up 30 points in the first half.

Grant DuMez had 19 points for the Badgers.

UNION GROVE 51, BADGER 46

Union Grove (51)—Koch 7-6-21; Muthie 3-0-7; Clark 1-0-2; Lang 4-1-9; Hansel 2-0-4; Rampulla 3-1-8. Totals: 20-8-51.

Badger (46)—McGreevy 1-0-2; Rodgers 2-0-4; DuMez 6-6-19; Bishop 3-0-8; Johnston 1-0-2; Faul 2-2-6; Deering 1-0-3; Popenhagen 1-0-2. Totals: 17-8-46.

Union Grove 21 30—51

Badger 30 16—46

3-point goals—Union Grove 3 (Koch 1, Muthie 1, Rampulla 1), Badger 4 (Bishop 2, DuMez 1, Deering 1). Free throws missed—Union Grove 6, Badger 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 13, Badger 14.

Parkview 74, Williams Bay 50—Nineteen points from Justin Balch led the Vikings over the host Bulldogs. Ben Venteicher led Williams Bay with 14 points.

PARKVIEW 74, WILLIAMS BAY 50

Parkview (74)—Meza 4-1-11; Brown 1-1-4; Oswald 2-1-5; Campbell 5-3-13; Hoscheit 7-0-16; Balch 7-2-19; Burns 2-0-4; Tracy 1-0-2. Totals: 29-8-74.

Williams Bay (50)—Turner 1-0-2; Randall 1-3-6; West 3-1-7; Norton 3-0-6; Mannelli 2-3-7; Barton 2-0-5; Edington 1-0-2; Venteicher 5-4-14; Oertel 0-1-1. Totals: 18-12-50.

Parkview 32 42—74

Williams Bay 23 27—50

3-point goals—Parkview 8 (Balch 3, Hoscheit 2, Meza 2, Brown 1), Williams Bay 2 (Randall 1, Barton 1). Free throws missed—Parkview 5, Williams Bay 11. Total fouls—Parkview 18, Williams Bay 13.

Edgewood 62, Milton 56—No report.