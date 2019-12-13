Just two games into the Southern Lakes Conference season and there is just one unbeaten team left.

Westosha Central beat Burlington 48-33 on Friday to move to 2-0 in the early stages of league play. Six other teams are now 1-1, including Elkhorn, which won 55-52 at Waterford.

The Elks are now 3-2 overall.

Jordan Johnson led them with 23 points, including 16 after the break as they worked to maintain the three-point lead they had at halftime.

Nick Brown added 15 points for Elkhorn, which led by just one in the final minute.

ELKHORN 55, WATERFORD 52Elkhorn (55)—Johnson 8-5-23, Van Dyke 2-0—4, Schoeneberg 1-0-2, Davey 3-0-7, Stebnitz 2-0-4, Brown 5-4-15. Totals: 21-9-55.

Waterford (52)—Glembin 4-4-13, Grissmeyer 3-2-9, Hancock 3-0-7, Brekke 5-2-14, Karpinski 3-0-7. Totals: 19-9-52.

Elkhorn 24 31—55

Waterford 21 31—52

3-point goals—E 4 (Johnson 2, Davey, Brown), W 5 (Brekk 2, Glembin, Grissmeyer, Karpinski). Free throws missed—E 2, W 3. Total fouls—E 19. Fouled out—Johnson.

Union Grove 64, Badger 53—The visiting Broncos pulled away in the second half after leading by four at the break.

Ty McGreevy scored 21 points for the Badgers, who made nine 3-pointers.

UNION GROVE 64, BADGER 53Union Grove (64)—Rampulla 6-3-15, Hilardes 3-4-10, Domagalski 1-0-3, Long 4-0-8, Pfeffer 5-0-15, Tenhagen 1-2-5, Ketterhagen 1-0-2, Johnson 2-2-6. Totals: 23-11-64.

Badger (53)—McGreevy 6-6-21, Grovingo 3-0-7, DuMez 4-1-10, Bishop 5-0-14, Deleskiewicz 0-1-1. Totals: 18-8-53.

Union Grove 25 39—64

Lake Geneva Badger 21 32—53

3-point goals—UG 7 (Pfeffer 5, Domagalski, Tenhagen), B 9 (Bishop 4, McGreevy 3, Grovingo, DuMez). Free throws missed—UG 4, B 5. Total fouls—UG 15, B 15.

Wilmot 66, Delavan-Darien 44—Cy Turner scored 17 points and London Glass added 15 to lead the host Panthers, who scored 43 second-half points.

Eric Cesarz had 18 points for the Comets.

WILMOT 66, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44Delavan-Darien (44)—Freitag 2-0-4, Janssen 1-0-2, Cerros 3-2-11, Hetzel 1-1-3, Morales 0-1-1, Christiansen 1-0-3, Miller 1-0-2, Cesarz 8-2-18. Totals: 17-6-44.

Wilmot (66)—Lindsay 2-1-5, Epping 0-2-2, Watson 4-0-9, Glass 6-1-15, Camp 2-0-4, Sandman 3-1-7, Klein 0-3-3, Vacala 2-0-4, Turner 6-3-17. Totals: 25-9-66.

Delavan-Darien 15 29—44

Wilmot 23 43—66

3-point goals—DD 4 (Cerros 3, Christiansen), W 7 (Glass 2, Turner 2, Lindsay, Watson, Sandman). Free throws missed—DD 9, W 9.

Badger South

Oregon 64, Milton 59—The visiting Red Hawks led at halftime, but the Panthers came back to post a Badger South Conference victory.

Jack Campion led all scorers with 27 points for Milton, which fell to 1-4.

OREGON 64, MILTON 59Milton (59)—Campion 8-6-27, Jordahl 1-0-3, Burrows 4-0-8, Nelson 1-0-2, Weberpal 2-0-4, Widner 3-0-7, Kudrna 3-2-8. Totals: 22-8-59.

Oregon (64)—Look 2-1-6, Panzer 3-1-8, Kerns 2-2-6, McCorkle 3-0-6, Kerns 3-2-10, Victorson 3-4-12, Yates 7-1-16. Totals 23-11-64.

Milton 22 37—59

Oregon 20 44—64

3-point goals—M 7 (Campion 5, Widner 1, Jordahl 1); O 7 (Victorson 2, Kerns 2, Yates 1, Panzer 1, Look 1). Free throws missed—M 4, O 7. Total fouls—M 21, O 13.