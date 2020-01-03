Elkhorn’s boys basketball team ran its winning streak to four games Friday night.

Will Brown and Jordan Johnson combined for 47 points in a 70-56 road win over Wilmot.

The Elks improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 and in second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Elkhorn led by just six at halftime but extended its lead from there.

Brown had 14 of his game-high 24 points after halftime. Johnson had 13 of his 23 after the break, as well, and senior Devon Davey added 11 points.

London Glass had 18 points for Wilmot (4-4, 2-2).

Elkhorn hosts Burlington on Thursday.

ELKHORN 70, WILMOT 56Elkhorn (70)—Johnson 8-5-23, Bestul 1-0-3, Van Dyke 1-0-2, Davey 5-0-11, Stebnitz 3-1-7, Brown 10-1-24. Totals: 28-7-70.

Wilmot (56)—Cummings 1-0-3, Lindsay 4-1-10, Stalker 1-0-2, Watson 1-4-6, Glass 7-2-18, Camp 2-0-4, Sandman 3-0-7, Turner 1-3-6. Totals: 20-10-56.

Elkhorn 33 37—70

Wilmot 27 29—56

3-point goals—E 7 (Brown 3, Johnson 2, Bestul, Davey), W 5 (Cummings, Lindsay, Glass, Sandman, Turner). Free throws missed—E 4, T 3. Total fouls—E 13, W 13.

Westosha 60, Delavan-Darien 38—The host Comets lost to first-place Westosha Central and fell to 1-7 overall.

A box score from the game was not reported.

Nonconference

St. Cat’s 71, Turner 31—Jameer Barker scored 22 points, and top-ranked Racine St. Catherine’s looked the part in a dominant home victory.

St. Cat’s is No. 1 in the Division 3 WisSports.net coaches poll.

Dai’Vontrelle Strong had nine points in the loss for Turner.

ST. CAT’S 71, TURNER 31Turner (31)—Strong 4-1-9, Majeed 3-2-8, Draeving 0-2-2, Heldt 1-0-3, Tinder 2-0-4, Hanson 0-1-1, Hoppe 2-0-4. Totals: 12-6-31.

Racine St. Cat’s (71)—Sabala 1-1-3, Lambert 0-4-4, McGee 4-1-9, Barker 9-0-22, Thomas 1-0-2,, Dodd 3-1-8, C. Hunter 5-2-13, T. Hunter 3-0-8, Tyler 1-0-2. Totals: 27-9-71.

3-point goals—T 1 (Heldt), SC 8 (Barker 4, C. Hunter 2, Dodd, T. Hunter). Free throws missed—T 6, SC 1.

Whitewater 54, Monona Grove 51—Jake Martin scored 23 points as the visiting Whippets ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-4 overall.

Carter Brown added 15 points for the Whippets.

Monona Grove fell to 2-6.

WHITEWATER 54, MONONA GROVE 51Whitewater (54)—Martin 11-1-23, Grosinske 2-0-4, Pease 1-2-4, Zimdars 3-1-8, Brown 5-4-15. Totals: 22-8-54.

Monona Grove (51)—Loken 4-0-9, Nelson 5-2-13, Hibner 2-2-6, Tipton 2-0-6, Munz 3-3-10, Nett 2-0-5, Bracken 0-2-2. Totals: 18-9-51.

Whitewater 24 30—54

Monona Grove 19 32—51

3-point goals—W 2 (Brown, Zimdars), MG 6 (Tipton 2, Nett, Munz, Nelson, Loken). Free throws missed—W 7, MG 9. Total fouls—W 19, MG 15. Fouled out—Bracken.