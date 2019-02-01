01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Maybe the Elkhorn Area High boys basketball team just needed a half to warm up again after a long break.

The Elks dominated visiting Badger in the second half en route to an 80-39 Southern Lakes Conference win Friday, extending their winning streak to seven games while staying on the heels of first-place Westosha Central.

Nick Brown led Elkhorn (14-2, 8-1 SLC) with 13 points, while Jordan Johnson and Vince Umnus each added 10. The Elks outscored the Badgers 41-12 after halftime.

Kale Rodgers scored 16 points to pace Badger (3-10 overall), which fell to 2-6 in league play.

ELKHORN 80, BADGER 39

Badger (39)—McGreevy 2-0-6, Rodgers 6-1-16, DuMez 1-3-6, Bishop 0-1-1, Johnston 1-0-2, Deering 1-1-4, Popenhagen 2-0-4. Totals: 13-6-39.

Elkhorn (80)—Johnson 4-1-10, Lauderdale 1-0-3, Stebnitz 3-2-8, Larson 3-0-7, L. Umnus 4-0-8, Davey 1-0-2, McLeod 2-0-6, V. Umnus 5-0-10, Buelow 1-0-2, Hergott 4-1-9, Brown 4-4-13. Totals: 32-8-80.

Badger 27 12—39

Elkhorn 39 41—80

3-point goals—Badger 7 (Rodgers 3, McGreevy 2, DuMez 1, Deering 1), Elkhorn 8 (McLeod 2, V. Umnus 2, Brown 1, Johnson 1, Lauderdale 1, Larson 1). Free throws missed—Badger 5, Elkhorn 6. Total fouls—Badger 13, Elkhorn 15.

Badger South

Stoughton 46, Milton 38—The Vikings earned a Badger South Conference on Friday by hanging on after building a 13-point lead by halftime.

Cael McGee led Stoughton (9-7, 7-2 Badger South) with 14 points.

Bennett Buswell set a career high with 11 points to lead Milton (2-12, 1-8 Badger South), which outscored Stoughton 24-19 in the second half.

STOUGHTON 46, MILTON 38

Stoughton (46)—McGee 6-1-14, Hutcherson 2-1-6, Hobson 4-4-13, Conklin 0-1-1, Fernholz 2-0-4, Nelson 4-0-8. Totals: 18-7-46.

Milton (38)—Campion 2-2-6, Bowditch 3-1-9, Radke 1-0-2, Austin 2-0-4, Brown 1-0-3, Wecker 1-1-3, Buswell 4-1-11. Totals: 13-5-38.

Stoughton 27 19—46

Milton 14 24—38

3-point goals—Stoughton 3 (McGee 1, Hutcherson 1, Hobson 1), Milton 5 (Bowditch 2, Buswell 2, Brown 1). Free throws missed—Stoughton 9, Milton 5. Total fouls—Stoughton 15, Milton 15.

