The Elkhorn Area High boys basketball team controlled play Friday in a comfortable 81-57 Southern Lakes Conference win over Waterford.
Luke Umnus scored 18 points to pace the Elks (4-1, 1-1 SLC). Elkhorn built a 16-point lead by halftime.
Wille Ketterhagen led Waterford (1-5) with 16 points.
ELKHORN 81, WATERFORD 57
Waterford (57)—Gremblin 1-1-4; Kempken 1-0-2; Szcklinski 1-0-3; Ketterhagen 6-1-16; Hancock 2-0-4; Karpinski 4-1-12; Court 4-0-10; Roanhouse 3-0-6. Totals: 22-3-57.
Elkhorn (81)—Johnson 2-1-5; Lauderdale 1-0-2; Larson 6-2-16; L. Umnus 7-3-18; Davey 4-0-9; McLeod 1-0-2; White 0-2-2; V. Umnus 5-0-11; Hergott 1-0-2. Totals: 30-16-81.
Waterford 26 31—57
Elkhorn 42 39—81
3-point goals—Waterford 10 (Ketterhagen 3, Karpinski 3, Court 2, Szcklinski 1, Gremblin 1), Elkhorn 5 (Larson 2, L. Umnus 1, Davey 1, V. Umnus 1). Free throws missed—Waterford 1, Elkhorn 2. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Elkhorn 11.
- Burlington 66, Badger 41—Trey Krause made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Demons, who improved to 2-0 in Southern Lakes play.
Grant DuMez and Spencer Bishop each scored nine points to lead Badger (1-4, 1-1 SLC).
BURLINGTON 66, BADGER 41
Badger (41)—McGreavy 2-0-4, Rodgers 2-2-6, DuMez 2-5-9, Bishop 2-5-9, Johnston 1-3-5, Faul 0-1-1, Slayton 2-0-4, Popenhagen 1-1-3. Totals: 12-17-41.
Burlington (66)—Krause 6-2-20, Benezowitz 4-1-12, Luciano 0-1-1, Ohm 0-1-1, Safar 3-6-12, O’Laughlin 0-5-5, Runkel 1-3-5, Turzenski 2-4-8, Swantz 1-0-2. Totals: 17-23-66.
Badger 18 23—41
Burlington 25 41—66
3-point goals—Badger 0, Burlington 9 (Krause 6, Benezowitz 3). Free throws missed—Badger 11, Burlington 10
