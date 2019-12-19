Elkhorn's boys basketball team used a strong second half to pull away for a road win against Lake Geneva Badger on Thursday night.

The Elks led by just two points at the break but, behind 33 points from Jordan Johnson, won 70-58 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Johnson scored 20 of his points in the second half, and Nick Brown added 25 for the Elks (4-2, 2-1 SLC).

In fact, four players between the two teams combined for 106 of the 128 points scored.

Ty McGreevy led the Badgers (1-5, 0-3) with 29 points, and Grant DuMez pitched in 19.

Both teams are off until Dec. 27 when Elkhorn plays Greenfield at New Berlin West and Badger plays Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran.

ELKHORN 70, BADGER 58

Elkhorn (70)--Johnson 10-9-33, Davey 3-0-9, Stebnitz 1-1-3, Brown 9-6-25. Totals: 23-16-70.

Badger (58)--McGreevy 10-5-29, DuMez 7-5-19, Deleskiewicz 1-3-5, Faul 1-0-2, Deering 1-0-3. Totals: 20-13-58.

Elkhorn;29;41--70

Lake Geneva Badger27;31--58

3-point goals--Elkhorn 8 (Johnson 4, Davey 3, Brown), Badger 5 (McGreevy 4, Deering). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 5, Badger 5. Total fouls--Elkhorn 18, Badger 19. Fouled out--Slayton (B).

Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 44--The host Demons led by just three points at halftime but pulled away.

Danny Kniep led Burlington (2-3, 2-1) with 16 points and six rebounds.

Eric Cesarz scored 15 points and Oliver Hetzel 10 for the Comets (1-4, 1-2).

BURLINGTON 56, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44

Delavan-Darien (44)--Freitag 2-0-5, Mick 1-0-2, Hetzel 4-2-10, Morales 2-0-4, E. Cesarz 7-1-15, J. Cesarz 4-0-8. Totals: 20-3-44.

Burlington (56)--Minnich 3-0-7, O'Laughlin 0-2-2, Berezowitz 4-2-12, Hackbarth 0-1-1, Kornely 1-5-7, Swartz 1-0-2, Klug 1-5-8, Koeppen 0-1-1, Kniep 8-0-16. Totals: 18-16-56.

Delavan-Darien;21;23--44

Burlington;24;32--56

3-point goals--DD 1 (Freitag), B 4 (Berezowitz 2, Minnich, Klug). Free throws missed--DD 1, B 7.

Trailways

Parkview 75, Abundant Life 48--The host Vikings built a 40-18 lead by halftime and never looked back.

Tyler Oswald led the way with 26 points, while Connor Simonson added 15 as Parkview improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Trailways South.

PARKVIEW 75, ABUNDANT LIFE 48

Abundant Life (48)--Kamderg 1-3-5, Schmeising 4-2-12, Hartberg 1-0-3, Marthaler 0-1-1, Gerry 5-1-11, Loomans 1-0-2, Galvin 2-0-4, Byingter 2-5-10. Totals: 16-12-48.

Parkview (75)--Unseth 4-0-10, Barlass 4-1-9, Oswald 9-5-26, Simonson 5-5-15, Kundert 1-0-2, Schwartzlow 1-0-2, , Flood Elyafi 2-1-5, Klitzman 3-0-6. Totals: 29-12-75.

Madison Abundant Life;18;30--48

Orfordville Parkview;40;35--75

3-point goals--AL 5 (Schmeising 2, Hartberg, Loomans, Byingter), P 5 (Oswald 3, Unseth 2). Free throws missed--AL 20, P 7. Total fouls--AL 20, P 22. Fouled out--Galvin, Unseth, Simonson.