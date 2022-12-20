There’s little more Reid Paddock could’ve done for the Elkhorn boys basketball team Tuesday night.
Despite his 31-point effort to lead all scorers, the Elks (1-7, 0-4 Southern Lakes) dropped a 57-56 heartbreaker to Southern Lakes rival Lake Geneva Badger (5-4, 2-2) on Tuesday night.
Badger’s senior guard Brad Lyon scored 16 of his team-leading 26 points in the first half, staking the Badgers to a slim 23-22 advantage at the break. In the second half, senior guard Ashton Turner took the reins for the Badger as he poured in 13 of his 18 after halftime.
Badger is schedule to play at Big Foot at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Elkhorn has a game scheduled in Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m. the same night.
Elkhorn (56)—Truesdale 1-0-2, Georgolas 2-2-7, Moore 3-0-9, R. Paddock 11-4-31, Forster 1-1-3, O. Paddock 2-0-4. Totals 20-7-56.
Halftime—B 23-22. 3-point goals—B 5 (Turner 3, Lyon Cataldo), E 9 (R. Paddock 5, Moore 3, Georgolas). Missed free throws—B 12, E 1. Total fouls—B 13, E 24. Fouled out—Liptak (B), Forster (E), O. Paddock (E).
Stoughton 75, Milton 62—Two Vikings scored 20 points or more in their Badger East Conference win over the Red Hawks.
Junior guard Sawyer Schipper led all scorers with 29 points, while his senior backcourt mate Mason Marggi scored 20, including six made 3-point baskets.
Ayden Goll led the way for Milton (5-4, 3-2 Badger East) with 26 points. Matt Kirk, who entered the game with a scoring average above 14 points per game for the Red Hawks, only had three against the Vikings (5-2, 3-2).
Milton’s next scheduled game is at Edgerton at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Halftime—S 43-23. 3-point goals—S 11 (Marggi 6, Schipper 4, Fernholz), M 7 (Goll 3, Branch 3, McIntyre). Missed free throws—S 1, M 3. Total fouls—S 11, M 14.
Burlington 94, Delavan-Darien 50—Four Demons (6-0, 4-0 Southern Lakes), led by Connor Roffers’ 30 points, scored in double digits in the win over the Comets (0-6, 0-4) at Delavan-Darien High School on Tuesday night.
Hunter Rendon led the hosts with 21 points, while Colin Szcap added 11.
