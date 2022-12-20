01STOCK_BASKETBALL
There’s little more Reid Paddock could’ve done for the Elkhorn boys basketball team Tuesday night.

Despite his 31-point effort to lead all scorers, the Elks (1-7, 0-4 Southern Lakes) dropped a 57-56 heartbreaker to Southern Lakes rival Lake Geneva Badger (5-4, 2-2) on Tuesday night.

