Elkhorn’s boys basketball team is proving it can win close games.

The Elks ran their winning streak to five games Thursday night when they beat visiting Burlington 55-52. It was the third game during the streak that they won by three points or less and the second time they won by that exact score.

Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to help Elkhorn improve to 7-2 overall and 4-1 and alone in second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Nick Brown added 13 points for the Elks.

It was 52-52 with less than a minute to play, and Elkhorn made a free throw to take the lead for good. Nick Brown made two more with 1.4 left, and the Elks’ defense kept the Demons off the scoreboard.

Elkhorn plays a nonconference game at Portage on Saturday.

ELKHORN 55, BURLINGTON 52Burlington (52)—Minnich 4-0-8, O’Laughlin 3-0-7, Berezowitz 8-6-24, Hackbarth 2-0-4, Klug 1-0-3, Runkel 2-0-4, Kniep 1-0-2. Totals: 17-6-52.

Elkhorn (55)—Johnson 6-2-17, Bestul 1-1-4, Van Dyke 2-0-5, Davey 2-4-9, Buelow 0-1-1, Stebnitz 2-2-6, Brown 5-3-13. Totals: 18-13-55.

Burlington 25 27—52

Elkhorn 26 29—55

3-point goals—B 3 (Berezowitz 2, O’Laughlin), E 6 (Johnson 3, Bestul, Van Dyke, Davey). Free throws missed—B 4, E 3.

Westosha 53, Badger 42—The visiting Badgers fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the SLC. A full box score was not provided.

Badger South

Milton 63, Edgewood 62—Sophomore Jack Campion made a floater in the lane with 7 seconds left, and the Red Hawks picked up their first road win over Madison Edgewood since joining the Badger South Conference.

Sam Burdette had 15 points to lead Milton, while Campion and Tommy Widner each had 14.

Widner and Burdette each hit four 3-pointers, and the Red Hawks finished with 10 total.

Milton got back to .500 at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the Badger South. Edgewood is 3-7 and 2-4.

MILTON 63, EDGEWOOD 62Milton (63)—Campion 7-0-14, Jordahl 2-0-6, Burrows 2-0-4, Nelson 2-2-6, Widner 5-0-14, Burdette 5-2-15, Haefner 1-0-2, Bothun 1-0-2.

Edgewood (62)—Golfen 5-3-14, Newton 1-0-3, Regnier 6-0-15, Jimenez 6-5-19, Nwankwo 1-0-2, Trudgeon 1-0-3, Schmotzer 3-0-6. Totals: 23-8-62.

Milton 27 36—63

Madison Edgewood 27 35—62

3-point goals—Milton 10 (Widner 4, Burdette 4, Jordahl 2), Edgewood 8 (Regnier 3, Jimenez 2, Golden, Newton, Trudgeon). Free throws missed—Milton 4, Edgewood 5. Total fouls—Milton 13, Edgewood 13.