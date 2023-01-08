Owen Paddock kept his team afloat in the first half of Friday's Southern Lakes game against visiting Wilmot before his teammates came alive offensively in the second to rally the Elks to a 69-65 victory.
Paddock scored 14 of Elkhorn's 23 first-half points, and the Elks (2-9, 1-4 Southern Lakes) found themselves down 32-23 at the break.
He added 11 more in the second half to finish with a game-high 25, and Reid Paddock and Payton Moore were both key contributors in Elkhorn's comeback.
Reid Paddock scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, and Moore made three 3-point shots after the break to finish with 11. The win was Elkhorn's first in conference play and snapped a nine-game losing streak that dated to opening night on Nov. 22.
Jake Christianson led the Panthers (5-7, 1-4) with 21 points.
Elkhorn's next game is at home against Burlington at 7 p.m. Friday.
ELKHORN 69, WILMOT 65
Wilmot (65)—Gartner 1-2-5, Kiraly 2-1-5, Christionson 8-5-21, Frisby 5-1-11, Irslinger 5-4-15, Zimmerman 3-0-8. Totals 24-13-65.
Elkhorn (69)—Forster 0-3-3, Truesdale 1-0-2, Georgalas 4-0-9, Kitzmiller 2-0-4, Moore 4-0-11, R. Paddock 6-2-15, O. Paddock 8-8-25. Totals 25-13-69.
Halftime—W 32-23. 3-point goals—W 4 (Zimmerman 2, Gartner, Irslinger), E 6 (Moore 3, Georgalas, R. Paddock, O. Paddock). Missed free throws—W 5, E 6. Total fouls—W 19, E 19. Fouled out—Zimmerman (W).
- Beloit Turner 89, Jefferson 45—Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored 21 points and Konner Giddley chipped in 20 as the Trojans routed the Eagles in a Rock Valley boys basketball game in Jefferson on Friday.
The Trojans (10-1, 6-1 Rock Valley), who jumped ahead 49-21 at halftime, also got 14 points from Tyler Sutherland.
Paden Phillips led the Eagles (2-9, 2-5) with seven points.
Turner's next game is at home against McFarland at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BELOIT TURNER 89, JEFFERSON 45
Turner (89)—Howard 2-0-4, Giddley 9-0-20, Teague-Johnson 9-2-21, Lauterbach 4-0-8, Hoppe 3-1-7, Sutherland 4-4-14, Erickson 2-0-4, Hughes 0-2-2, Amoson 1-0-2, Elliott 1-0-2, Terrell 1-2-5. Totals 36-11-89.
Jefferson (45)—Kammer 1-1-3, Ganser 1-0-3, Altermatt 2-0-4, Krause 2-0-4, Peterson 2-0-4, Schroedl 2-2-6, P. Phillips 2-3-7, DeBlare 2-1-6, E. Phillips 1-0-2, Krueger 2-0-4, Butina 1-0-2. Totals 18-7-45.
3-point goals—T 6 (Giddley 2, Teague-Johnson 1, Sutherland 2, Terrell 1), J 2 (Ganser 1, DeBlare 1). Missed free throws—BT 7, J 7. Total fouls—T 14, J 18.
- Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45—Preston Schaffner's 24 points led Edgerton in its 42-point victory over Brodhead on Friday.
Edgerton (6-4, 5-2 Rock Valley) quickly grew a 50-23 lead at halftime and never looked back. Schaffner hit six of the team's 13 3-point shots in the game.
Nathan Engen led Brodhead (4-8, 2-5) with 13 points.
Up next for Edgerton is a home game against Lake Mills at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Brodhead will play Big Foot at home at 7 p.m. Thursday.
EDGERTON 87, BRODHEAD 45
Brodhead (45)—Walker 4-0-9, Bockhop 1-3-5, R. Searls 0-1-1, Dooley 3-1-7, S. Searls 1-0-3, Riese 2-0-4, Blum 1-0-3, Engen 6-1-13. Totals 18-6-45.
Edgerton (87)—Coombs 1-0-2, Hazeltine 3-0-6, Zellmer 5-2-13, Gunderson 4-0-11, Schaffner 9-0-24, Langer 3-0-6, McKillips 4-0-10, Schuman 1-2-4, Fox 3-0-7, Bachus 1-0-2, Johnson 1-0-2.
Halftime—E 50-23. 3-point goals—B 3 (Walker, S. Searls, Blum), E 13 (Schaffner 6, Gunderson 3, McKillips 2, Zellmer, Fox). Missed free throws—B 11, E 2. Total fouls—B 13, E 18.
- Big Foot forces two games to OT—On Friday, Big Foot fell to East Troy (4-6, 4-3 Rock Valley Conference) 60-55 in overtime. Down 34-30 at halftime, Big Foot battled back but couldn't seal the victory.
Big Foot (6-6, 3-4 Rock Valley) struggled to slow down the Trojans' 6-foot-4 forward Ryan Weed. He led all scorers with 29.
Evan Penniman led the charge for Big Foot with 18 points.
On Saturday, Big Foot forced another OT finish. Down again at halftime 24-20, Big Foot rebounded and defeated Badger 55-51.
Big Foot was lights out from the free-throw line as the team missed just one shot from the charity stripe and went 8-for-8 in OT.
Guard Hudson Torrez scored 22 points for the Chiefs and made four 3-point shots. Brad Lyon scored 20 points and Ashton Turner scored 17 for Badger.
Badger (7-5, 3-2 Southern Lakes Conference) will travel to New Berlin West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
RESULT FRIDAY
EAST TROY 60, BIG FOOT 55
East Troy (60)—Weed 12-5-29, Dessart 2-0-4, Lingford 1-1-3, Erman 1-6-9, Taylor 2-0-6, Burke 1-0-3, Gulig 1-3-6. Totals 20-15-60.
Big Foot (55)—Torrez 1-2-4-11, Paul 1-0-2, Gerdes 3-6-15, Penniman 6-5-18, Corey 2-0-5, Nordmeyer 1-1-4. Totals 16-16-55.
Halftime—ET 34, BF 30. 3-point goals—ET 5 (Lingford, Taylor 2, Burke, Gulig), BF 7 (Torrez, Gerdes 3, Penniman, Corey, Nordmeyer). Missed free throws—ET 12, BF 7.
RESULT SATURDAY
BIG FOOT 55, BADGER 51
Big Foot (55)—Torrez 6-6-22, Paul 2-2-6, Peterson 0-2-2, Penniman 3-2-10, Corey 2-2-8, Nordmeyer 1-2-5, Robinson 1-0-2. Totals 15-16-55.
Badger (51)—Lyon 7-5-20, Cataldo 0-2-2, Liptak 0-1-2, Turner 7-1-17, Karnatz 1-0-3, Scheiden 1-0-2, Bishop 2-1-5. Totals 19-9-51.
Halftime—B 24-20. 3-point goals—BF 9 (Torrez 4, Penniman 2, Corey 2, Nordmeyer), B 15 (Lyon 6, Turner 5, Bishop 2, Liptak, Scheiden). Missed free throws—BF 1, B 3.
- Milton 74, Cedarburg 59—Senior forward Brogan McIntyre scored 24 points to guide the Red Hawks to a nonconference win.
Ayden Goll (11) and Laine Twist (10) also scored in double digits to help Milton (8-5, 4-2 Badger East) to its third straight win.
The Red Hawks return to conference play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Monona Grove High School.
MILTON 74, CEDARBURG 59
Milton (74)—Goll 2-6-11, Branch 2-0-5, Twist 4-0-10, McIntyre 12-0-24, Kirk 4-1-9, Lueck 3-0-8, Wuertich 2-2-7. Totals 29-9-74.
Cedarburg (59)—Fries 2-0-4, Dystra 4-4-12, Brown 4-0-10, Kaminsky 1-0-2, Zahour 7-3-18, Holton 2-3-7, Adams 3-0-6. Totals 23-10-59.
Halftime—M 38, C 32. 3-point goals—M 7 (Goll, Branch, Twist 2, Lueck, Wuertich), C 3 (Brown 2, Zahour). Missed free throws—M 8, C 4. Team fouls—M 15, C 17.