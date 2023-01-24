Elkhorn lost its season-long three-game winning streak Tuesday night in Union Grove, falling to the Broncos 54-38.
Offense was hard to come by for the Elks (4-10, 3-5 Southern Lakes), especially in a nine-point first half.
Reid Paddock, the team’s leading scorer at 15.9 points per game, only mustered seven, and their leading scorer, Thayden Forster posted just 10.
Union Grove, meanwhile, had four players reach double digits in scoring, led by Luke Barber’s 13.
The Elks will try to get back to winning ways at 7 p.m. Friday against Westosha Central at home.
UNION GROVE 54, ELKHORN 38
Elkhorn (38)—Forster 3-3-10, Georgalas 1-0-2, Moore 3-0-8, R. Paddock 2-1-7, O. Paddock 1-3-6, Texidor 1-0-2, Meinel 1-0-3. Totals 12-7-38.
Union Grove (54)—Nowak 4-2-10, J. Barber 1-2-4, Dessart 1-0-2, To. Van De Water 0-2-2, L. Barber 5-1-13, Montgomery 4-2-10, Waters 3-4-10, Lee 1-0-3. Totals 19-13-54.
Halftime—UG 24-9. 3-point goals—E 5 (Moore 2, R. Paddock 2, Meinel), UG 3 (L. Barber 2, Lee). Missed free throws—E 9, UG 4. Total fouls—E 15, UG 12.
Waterford 64, Delavan-Darien 47—Teegan Spence led the Wolverines with 16 points to help his team stretch its six-point halftime advantage to a 17-point victory over the Comets (1-14, 0-8).
Cameron Lumkes scored 12 to lead Delavan-Darien, while Hunter Rendon added 10.
The loss was Delavan-Darien’s fifth straight. The Comets are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Lake Geneva Badger.
WATERFORD 64, DELAVAN-DARIEN 47
Delavan-Darien (47)—Early 0-2-2, Rendon 4-1-10, Duckworth 2-0-6, Szcap 1-2-4, O’Grady 1-1-4, Lumkes 4-4-12, Wallman 3-3-9. Totals 15-13-47.
Waterford (64)—Finnegan 3-0-7, Martinson 5-0-12, Chart 4-0-10, Whitford 1-0-2, Beesley 2-1-6, Spence 8-0-16, Gustafson 2-0-5, Storm 1-1-4, Patterson 1-0-2. Totals 27-2-64.
Halftime—W 24-18. 3-point goals—DD 4 (Duckworth 2, Rendon, O’Grady), W 8 (Martinson 2, Chart 2, Finnegan, Beesley, Gustafson, Storm). Missed free throws—DD 3, W 3.
