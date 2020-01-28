Elkhorn knew if it was going to get back in the Southern Lakes Conference race, it was going to need to bottle up Jack Rose.
Rose scored 32 points when Westosha Central beat the Elks back in December, and the Falcons were still unbeaten in league play when they hosted the rematch with Elkhorn on Tuesday night.
The result was much different the second time around. Rose was held to just eight points, and the Elks used a strong first half to post a 65-45 road win that left the two teams tied for first place at 7-1.
“We played great tonight, and it was a fun one,” Elkhorn head coach Josh Skatrud said. “Defense is what really got us going. We made a concerted effort to make Jack Rose run through a lot of bodies. Collectively, we just did a great job of making him work for everything.
“One of our goals is to win a conference title, because it’s been a while. It’s exciting to be in control of our own destiny.”
Elkhorn, which avenged a 72-53 loss to Westosha earlier in the year, is now 11-3 overall and has won four games in a row and nine of its last 10.
Jordan Johnson scored 15 of his game-high 33 points in a first half that saw Elkhorn take a 33-15 lead at the break. The Elks closed the half on a 17-5 run.
“Jordan is a guy who is very talented and has put a ton of work in,” Skatrud said. “Nights like tonight when he has it going, he’s pretty much impossible to stop.”
Johnson made three 3-pointers in each half, and the Elks made 11 total on the night. Nick Brown scored 11 of his 16 in the second half.
Elkhorn hosts Waterford (9-5, 5-3) on Friday night.
ELKHORN 65, WESTOSHA 45Elkhorn (65)—Johnson 13-1-33, Franz 2-0-6, VanDyke 0-1-1, Davey 2-0-5, Nickelsen 1-0-2, Stebnitz 1-0-2, Brown 7-0-16. Totals: 26-2-65.
Westosha (45)—Griffin 1-0-3, Hinze 5-3-13, Mewarek 3-1-9, Garth 2-0-4, Rose 3-0-8, McMillian 1-4-6, Bell 1-0-2. Totals: 16-8-45.
Elkhorn 33 32—65
Westosha Central 15 30—45
3-point goals—E 11 (Johnson 6, Franz 2, Brown 2, Davey), W 5 (Mewarek 2, Rose 2, Griffin). Free throws missed—E 3, W 9. Total fouls—E 14, W 7.
Badger 88, Delavan-Darien 82 (OT)—The host Badgers trailed 38-24 at halftime but scored 50 points in the second half and then won by outscoring the Comets 14-8 in overtime.
Grant DuMez made five 3-pointers on his way to 42 points, and Ty McGreevy added 15 for Badger (2-12, 1-7).
Oliver Hetzel scored 26 to lead Delavan-Darien (2-11, 1-6).
BADGER 88, DELAVAN-DARIEN 82 (OT)Delavan-Darien (82)—McCann 4-0-10, Freitag 1-0-3, Mick 2-0-4, Hembrook 1-0-3, Cerros 2-0-5, Hetzel 10-3-26, Greenwald 2-0-5, Struck 0-1-1, Morales 1-0-2, E. Cesarz 7-0-14, Winkle 1-1-3, J. Cesarz 3-0-6. Totals: 34-5-82.
Badger (88)—McGreevy 3-9-15, Giovingo 1-0-3, Maloney 1-0-3, DuMez 11-15-42, Bishop 3-3-10, Deleskiewicz 4-1-9, Slayton 1-0-2, Faul 2-0-4. Totals: 26-28-88.
Delavan-Darien 38 36 8—82
Lake Geneva Badger 24 50 14—88
3-point goals—DD 9 (Hetzel 3, McCann 2, Freitag, Hembrook, Cerros, Greenwald), B 8 (DuMez 5, Giovingo, Maloney, Bishop). Free throws missed—DD 6, B 6. Total fouls—DD 23, B 17. Fouled out—Cerros, Morales.
Rock Valley
Turner 53, McFarland 44—Jordan Majeed scored 13 points and the visiting Trojans went 20 of 29 from the free-throw line to remain in second place in the Rock Valley.
Dai’Vontrelle Strong added a dozen points and D.J. Wash 10 for Turner (10-3, 9-1 RVC).
TURNER 53, McFARLAND 44Turner (53)—Wash 1-8-10, Strong 5-2-12, Majeed 2-9-13, Draeving 2-0-5, Korich 1-0-2, Tinder 2-0-4, Luckett 1-0-2, Hanson 0-1-1, Hoppe 2-0-4. Totals 16-20-53.
McFarland (44)—Nichols 1-2-5, Pavelec 5-4-15, Werwinski 3-3-10, Kes 5-1-11, Larson 1-1-3. Totals: 15-11-44.
Beloit Turner 26 21—53
McFarland 21 23—44
3-point goals—T 1 (Draeving), M 3 (Nichols, Pavelec, Werwinski). Free throws missed—T 9, M 11. Total fouls—T 18, M 18. Fouled out—Pavelec.
Nonconference
Edgerton 58, Lodi 43—The host Crimson Tide outscored the Blue Devils 34-12 in the first half on the way to earning a critical nonconference win.
Clayton Jenny scored 17 points to lead Edgerton (11-3), while Brian Rusch added 14 and Skyler Gullickson 11.
EDGERTON 58, LODI 43Lodi (43)—Faust 0-2-2, Codington 3-1-8, Richards 6-0-13, Persike 5-1-12, Parsons 4-0-8. Totals: 18-4-43.
Edgerton (58)—Jenny 3-10-17, Hanson 2-1-6, Rusch 5-2-14, Gullickson 5-1-11, P. Fox 3-0-6, Spang 2-0-4. Totals: 20-14-58.
Lodi 12 31—43
Edgerton 34 24—58
3-point goals—L 3 (Codington, Richards, Persike), E 4 (Rusch 2, Jenny, Hanson). Free throws missed—L 3, E 4. Total fouls—L 15, E 13.
Cambridge 72, Clinton 37—The visiting Cougars fell behind 38-15 by halftime and could not recover.
CAMBRIDGE 72, CLINTON 37Clinton (37)—Dominy 3-0-7, Espinoza 1-1-4, Howard 1-0-2, Rangel 3-0-7, DuCharme 1-2-4, Peterson 2-0-5, Mueller 2-0-4, Klein 2-0-4. Totals: 15-4-47.
Cambridge (72)—Nikolay 7-2-19, Kaiser 3-0-7, Harrison 0-1-1, Downing 3-1-7, Jeffery 5-0-15, Hepp 1-0-2, Stein 1-1-4, Colts 3-1-8, Marty 0-4-4, Kozler 1-3-5. Totals: 24-13-72.
Clinton 15 22—37
Cambridge 38 34—72
3-point goals—Clin 4 (Dominy, Espinoza, Rangel, Peterson), Cam 11 (Jeffery 5, Nikolay 3, Kaiser, Stein, Colts). Free throws missed—Clin 3, Cam 8. Total fouls—Clin 16, Cam 10.
Brodhead 76, Belleville 73—One night after falling to East Troy 111-68, the host Cardinals picked up a home win to end a six-game skid and improve to 5-9.
A full box score was not reported.