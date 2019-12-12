JEFFERSON

Jefferson head coach Greg Jefferies thought the more intense team won Thursday night.

Edgerton jumped out to a 10-0 lead and rode its early energy to a 61-42 victory at Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game.

“I think we needed to match their intensity level,” Jefferies said. “I thought defensively we played really well in the first half, but we just needed to play a better second half and we didn’t.

“We just needed to bring the effort tonight. I don’t think it was there all 36 minutes.”

The Eagles (1-2, 1-2) got their first bucket of the game at the 11 minute, 42 second mark in the first half to make it 10-2.

Jefferson eventually cut the deficit down to 16-13 after a basket and a free throw from senior Reese Fetherston with 6:02 left in the half. But Edgerton closed the half on a 9-3 run to take a 25-16 advantage into the break.

Crimson Tide senior Brian Rusch started the second half with a 3-pointer to make it 28-16, and the Eagles were never able to cut the lead under double digits the rest of the way.

Junior Clayton Jenny led all scorers with 19 points for Edgerton. Nick Spang scored 10 points and junior Drew Hanson and Rusch had 12 points each.

Senior James Monogue led the way for the Eagles with a team-high 16 points.

Up next for the Eagles will be a conference home game versus Beloit Turner Tuesday in Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. The Crimson Tide will host Clinton in a conference matchup Tuesday in Edgerton at 7:15 p.m.

EDGERTON 61, JEFFERSON 42

Edgerton (61)—Jenny, 6-5-19; Hanson, 5-0-12; Coombs, 1-0-3; Rusch, 5-0-12; gullickson, 1-0-2; Norland, 1-0-3; Spang, 5-0-10. Totals: 24-5-61.

Jefferson (42)—Miller, 2-0-5; McGraw, 1-0-3; Fetherston, 2-1-5; Stelse, 3-0-7; Monogue, 3-8-16; Vogel, 3-0-6. Totals: 14-9-42.

Edgerton 25 36—61

Jefferson 16 26—42

3-point goals—E 8 (Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs, Rusch 2, Norland), J 5 (Miller, McGraw, Stelse, Monogue 2) Free throws missed—E 3, J 0. Total fouls—E 12, J 11.

Brodhead 74, Clinton 39—The Cardinals opened up a 17-point halftime lead and coasted from there.

Owen Leifker led three players in double figures with 15 points for Brodhead. Connor Green added 14 points and Cade Walker 12.

Tony Rangel had 12 points to lead Clinton.

BRODHEAD 74, CLINTON 39Brodhead (74)—Walker 4-3-12; Harnack 1-1-3; Green 3-7-14; Malook 1-7-9; Engen 3-2-8; Leifker 3-6-15; Anderson 1-1-4; Boegli 0-2-2; Malkow 2-3-7. Totals: 18-32-74

Clinton (39)—Dominy 2-0-5; Amador 1-2-5; Espinoza 3-0-6; Jacobs 0-1-1; Rangel 4-0-12; DuCharme 0-2-2; Aceves 0-1-1; Klein 2—2-7. Totals: 12-8-39

Brodhead 37 37—74

Clinton 20 19—39

3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Leifker 3, Walker, Anderson, Green), Clinton 7 (Rangel 4, Klein, Dominy, Amador). Free throws missed—Brodhead 21, Clinton 13. Total fouls—Brodhead 20, Clinton 35. Fouled out—Knuth, Howard, Rangel, Petersen.

Turner 72, Whitewater 54—The Trojans used a 43-point first half to run away with an RVC home win.

Dai’Vontrelle Strong led the way for Beloit Turner, scoring 13 of his 15 points before the break. Jordan Majeed also tied for a game-high 15 points for the Trojans.

Jake Martin and Brock Grosinske both scored 11 points for the Whippets.

TURNER 72, WHITEWATER 54Whitewater (54)—Martin 5-1-11, Frye 2-0-4, Grosinske 3-5-11, Pease 1-2-4, Zimdars 3-0-7, Aaron 1-1-6, Brown 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6, Wence 1-0-3. Totals: 21-9-54.

Turner (72)—Wash 1-0-3, Strong 7-1-15, Majeed 7-0-15, Draeving 7-0-14, Burrows 1-2-4, Marquardt 1-2-4, Heldt 1-1-3, Carter 1-0-3, Karich 0-1-1, Tinder 1-0-2, Cain 2-0-4, Diehl 1-0-2, Hoppe 1-0-2. Totals: 31-7-72.

Whitewater 17 37—54

Beloit Turner 43 29—72

3-point goals—W 3 (Zimdars, Aaron, Wence); BT 3 (Wash, Carter, Tinder). Free throws missed—WW 9, BT 5. Total fouls—W 15, BT 17.

McFarland 80, Big Foot 58—The visiting Spartans pulled away after leading by just five points at halftime.

McFarland (3-0 in the Rock) got 20 points from Pete Pavelec.

Mason Bennett had 18 points to lead Big Foot (0-3).

McFARLAND 80, BIG FOOT 58McFarland (80)—Nichols 1-0-3; Nichols 1-1-3; Pavelec 8-1-20; Miller 3-0-7; Werwinski 5-6-17; Kes 6-0-15; Larsen 1-0-2; Olsen 1-0-2; Hanson 3-5-11. TOtals: 29-13-80

Big Foot (58)—Bennett 6-2-18; Demco 2-0-5; Greco 6-0-13; Foster 4-3-11; Ahrens 1-0-2; Bailey 1-0-2; Schmitz 2-1-5. Totals: 23-6-58

McFarland 35 45—80

Walworth Big Foot 30 28—58

3-point goals—McFarland 9 (Kes 3, Pavelec 3, Nichols, Miller, Werwinski), Big Foot 6 (Bennett 4, Demco, Greco). Free throws missed—McFarland 5, Big Foot 9. Total fouls—McFarland 17, Big Foot 17. Fouled out—Greco.