Edgerton's surge through the heart of the boys basketball season continued Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide used a big second half to pull away from Evansville for a 74-58 Rock Valley Conference victory.

Edgerton avenged a 55-40 loss to the Blue Devils in the teams' first meeting this season and moved within a game of third place in the league standings.

The Tide won for the fourth time in five games--the lone loss a two-pointer to first-place East Troy--to forge a 9-6 overall record and 7-5 mark in the RVC. Evansville is 9-7 and 8-4.

Five players scored in double figures for Edgerton, which led by just three at halftime. Clayton Jenny scord 16 points, while Brian Rusch and Luke Norland each had 13.

Aaron Anders and Sulley Geske each scored 16 to lead the Blue Devils.

EDGERTON 74, EVANSVILLE 58

Evansville (58)--Maag 4-0-9, McAlister 5-3-14, Geske 5-5-16, France 1-0-3, Anderson 7-2-16. Totals: 22-10-58.

Edgerton (74)--Jenny 6-1-16, Hanson 4-1-10, Rusch 3-5-13, Fox 1-0-2, Norland 6-1-13, Wille 2-3-8, Spang 4-3-12. Totals: 26-14-74.

Evansville;30;28--58

Edgerton;33;41--74

3-point goals--Evansville 4 (Maag, France, McAlister, Geske), Edgerton 8 (Jenny 3, Rusch 2, Wille, Hanson, Spang). Free throws missed--Evansville 2, Edgerton 9. Total fouls--Evansville 20, Edgerton 14. Fouled out--Maag, McAlister.

Turner 76, Big Foot 44--Steve Dillard made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points to lead the host Trojans (9-6, 8-4) past the Chiefs.

Jordan Majeed and Kenny Draeving each added 13 points for Turner, which led by 15 at halftime and kept the pedal down from there.

Logan Eischeid and A.J. Courier each had 10 for Big Foot (7-8, 5-7).

TURNER 76, BIG FOOT 44

Big Foot (44)--Hildebrandt 2-0-5, Karabas 0-2-2, Greco 2-0-4, Eischeid 3-3-10, Trosclair 1-1-3, Foster 1-2-4, Courier 4-1-10, Gillingham 3-0-6. Totals: 16-9-44.

Turner (76)--Lomax 1-4-6, Majeed 6-0-13, Wash 1-0-3, M. Burrows 2-0-4, D. Burrows 1-0-3, Heldt 1-0-2, Draeving 5-2-13, Dillard 7-3-22, Carter 2-0-4, Karich 1-0-2, Hoppe 2-0-4. Totals: 29-9-76.

Walworth Big Foot;21;23--44

Beloit Turner;36;40--76

3-point goals--Big Foot 3 (Hildebrandt, Eischeid, Courier), Turner 9 (Dillard 5, Majeed, Wash, D. Burrows, Draeving). Free throws missed--Big Foot 9, Turner 5. Total fouls--Big Foot 14, Turner 19.

Jefferson 74, Clinton 50--James Monogue scored 16 and the Eagles pulled away in the second half to improve to 13-3 overall and 10-2 in the Rock Valley.

Jefferson led just 41-35 at half but held the Cougars to just 15 second-half points.

Riley Anastasi made all five of the Cougars' 3-pointers on the way to 26 points.

JEFFERSON 74, CLINTON 50

Clinton (50)--Anastasi 9-3-26, Espinoza 1-0-2, Fjalstad 0-1-1, Wellnitz 1-0-2, Dominy 3-0-6, Duggan 2-0-4, Howard 3-1-7, Miller 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-50.

Jefferson (74)--Sukow 6-0-13, Nordentoft 1-0-3, Cincotta 1-0-2, Kaiser 4-2-11, Brost 4-0-8, Simdon 0-1-1, Fetherston 1-1-4, Stelse 3-0-8, Monogue 7-1-16, Vogel 4-0-8. Totals: 31-5-74.

Clinton;35;15--50

Jefferson;41;33--74

3-point goals--C 5 (Anastasi 5), J 7 (Stelse 2, Sukow, Nordentoft, Kaiser, Fetherston, Monogue). Free throws missed--C 8, J 8. Total fouls--C 16, J 17. Fouled out--Duggan.

East Troy 75, Whitewater 36--Michael Polakoski scored 24 points and AJ Vukovich added 21 as the host Trojans remained unbeaten in the RVC.

Jake Martin scored 14 points and Dylan Pease added 13 for the Whippets.

A full box score was not reported.

Nonconference

Milton 54, Sauk Prairie 53 (OT)--The visiting Red Hawks scored the first three points of overtime and held on from there to win their third game of the season in a makeup from the postponed Badger Conference Challenge.

Jared Brown scored 14 points to lead Milton, which also got 11 points and 10 rebounds from Cade Austin.

The Red Hawks will look for a season sweep of Fort Atkinson when the teams play in Milton on Thursday night. Milton has not won back-to-back games since November 2013.

MILTON 54, SAUK PRAIRIE 53 (OT)

Milton (54)--Brown 5-0-14, B. Burdette 0-1-1, Wecker 2-3-7, Bowditch 2-0-4, Radke 2-1-5, Austin 5-1-11, Campion 2-1-6, S. Burdette 2-1-6. Totals: 20-8-54.

Sauk Prairie (53)--Vieth 1-0-2, Breunig 2-0-4, Henderson 7-2-20, Spray 8-3-19, Wilson 3-0-8. Totals: 21-5-53.

Milton;17;32;5--54

Sauk Prairie;24;25;4--53

3-point goals--M 6 (Brown 4, Campion, S. Burdette), SP 6 (Henderson 4, Wilson 2). Free throws missed--M 10, SP 0. Total fouls--M 10, SP 20.

Marshall 88, Parkview 86 (2OT)--Host Marshall banked in a 3-pointer at the end of regulation and then won in the second overtime to halt Parkview's five-game winning streak.

The Vikings led for much of regulation and got a game-high 35 points from Aydon Campbell.

In the second overtime, Marshall led by one with 6.6 seconds left. It got one made free throw but missed the second, but Parkview could not get a decent shot at the buzzer.

Eli Hoscheit and Adrian Meza added 17 points apiece for the Vikings.

MARSHALL 88, PARKVIEW 86 (2OT)

Parkview (86)--Meza 7-2-17, Brown 1-0-3, Simonson 1-0-2, Campbell 16-7-35, Hoscheit 4-8-17, Balch 4-3-12. Totals: 31-20-86.

Marshall (88)--Chadwick 3-1-7, Killerbain 1-0-3, Stewart 9-2-20, Denniston 7-3-23, Ward 8-0-20, Cook 3-3-9, Freeman 3-0-6. Totals: 34-9-88.

3-point goals--Parkview 4 (Meza, Brown, Hoscheit, Balch), Marshall 11 (Denniston 6, Ward 4, Killberbain). Free throws missed--Parkview 5, Marshall 11. Total fouls--Parkview 21, Marshall 21. Fouled out--Meza, Balch, Killerbain.