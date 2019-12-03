A strong first half helped the Edgerton boys basketball team open the Rock Valley Conference season with a victory Tuesday night.

The host Crimson Tide built a 12-point lead by halftime and beat Brodhead 71-56.

Edgerton is now 2-0 overall, while Brodhead fell to 1-1.

Brian Rusch and Skyler Gullickson each had 15 points to lead the Tide, who were up 44-32 after the first 18 minutes and had five players score in double figures.

Connor Green scored 11 points to lead the Cardinals.

EDGERTON 71, BRODHEAD 56

Brodhead (56)—Walker 3-1-9, Harnack 2-3-8, Green 3-4-11, Malcook 2-0-4, Engen 4-2-10, Boegli 1-0-3, Malkow 3-0-7. Totals: 18-10-56.

Edgerton (71)—Jenny 3-5-11, Hanson 5-2-13, Coombs 1-0-3, Rusch 5-4-15, Gullickson 4-7-15, P. Fox 2-0-4, Spang 4-2-10. Totals: 24-20-71.

Brodhead;32;24—56

Edgerton;44;27—71

3-point goals—B 6 (Walker 2, Harnack, Green, Boegli, Malkow), E 3 (Hanson, Coombs, Rusch). Free throws missed—B 6, E 10. Total fouls—B 24, E 19.

Whitewater 73, Big Foot 64--Junior center Jake Martin scored 28 points to lead the Whippets to the Rock Valley Conference win.

The 7-foot Martin had 14 points each half, but was one of five players to foul out. Whitewater missed 21 of 39 free throw attempts.

The Whippets led by 10 at half.

Gus Foster had 16 points to lead Big Foot.

WHITEWATER 73, BIG FOOT 64

Whitewater (73)--Martin 12-4-28; Grosinske 3-9-15; Pease 3-0-6; Marinaro 0-1-1; Zimdars 1-2-4; C. Brown 3-1-8; Heritage 1-1-3; Nickels 3-0-6. Totals: 26-18-73

Big Foot (64)--Bennett 5-0-12; Demco 1-5-7; Greco 4-0-10; Peterson 3-1-8; Shallcrass 1-0-2; Foster 5-4-16; Wilson 3-3-9. Totals: 22-13-64

Whitewater;33;40--73

Walworth Big Foot;23;41--64

3-point goals--Whitewater 3 (Nickels 2, C. Brown), Big Foot 7 (Bennett 2, Greco 2, Foster 2, Peterson). Free throws missed--Whitewater 21, Big Foot 6. Total fouls--Whitewater 20, Big Foot 26. Fouled out--Wilson, Demco, Peterson, Martin, C. Brown.

McFarland 67, Jefferson 57—The Spartans built a nine-point lead by halftime and held on from there behind 25 points from Jackson Werwinski.

James Monogue had 22 for the host Eagles.

McFARLAND 67, JEFFERSON 57

McFarland (67)—E. Nichols 5-0-10, Z. Nichols 1-0-2, Pavelec 4-0-9, Werwinski 9-5-25, Kes 6-4-18, Hanson 1-0-3. Totals: 26-9-67.

Jefferson (57)—Miller 0-2-2, Rechlin 1-0-3, Wade 2-1-5, Fetherston 3-2-8, Stelse 6-1-13, Monogue 7-6-22, Vogel 2-0-4. Totals: 21-12-57.

McFarland;39-28—67

Jefferson;30;27—57

3-point goals—M 6 (Werwinski 2, Kes 2, Pavelec, Hanson), J 3 (Monogue 2, Rechlin). Free throws missed—M 7, J 4. Total fouls—M 22, J 16. Fouled out--Monogue.

East Troy 92, Clinton 17—AJ Vukovich scored 26 points, including making three of the visiting Trojans’ 16 3-pointers.

EAST TROY 92, CLINTON 17

East Troy (92)—Nixon 3-5-14, Terpstra 5-0-13, Rosin 2-3-9, Hart 3-0-8, Lottig 4-0-12, Vukovich 12-2-26, Cummings 4-0-10. Totals: 33-10-92.

Clinton (17)—Dominy 1-0-2, Marchillo 1-1-3, Amador 1-0-3, Rangel 1-0-3, Aceves 1-0-2, Klein 2-0-4. Totals: 7-1-17.

East Troy;49;43—92

Clinton;12;5—17

3-point goals—ET 16 (Lottig 4, Terpstra 3, Vukovich 3, Rosin 2, hart 2, Cummings 2), C 2 (Amador, Rangel). Free throws missed—ET 5, C 1. Total fouls—ET 10, C 13.

Nonconference

Elkhorn 68, Lakeside Lutheran 52—The Elks outscored visiting Lakeside Lutheran 38-20 in the first half and cruised from there to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Four players scored in double figures for Elkhorn, led by 19 from Nick Brown, who made three of the team’s nine 3-pointers.

Jordan Johnson added 14 points, while Devon Davey had 13 and Erik VanDyke 12.

ELKHORN 68, LAKESIDE 52

Lakeside (52)—Schulz 4-2-12, McKenna 1-0-3, Davis 3-1-8, Schneider 3-2-8, O’Donnell 3-0-6, Birkholz 6-0-15. Totals: 20-5-52.

Elkhorn (68)—Johnson 5-3-14, Bestul 2-0-6, VanDyke 6-0-12, Davey 5-0-13, Stebnitz 1-2-4, Brown 6-4-19. Totals: 25-9-68.

Lakeside Lutheran;20;32—52

Elkhorn;38;30—68

3-point goals—LL 7 (Birkholz 3, Schulz 2, McKenna, Davis), E 9 (Davey 3, Brown 3, Bestul 2, Johnson). Free throws missed—LL 3, E 6. Total fouls—LL 16, E 12.

Milton 84, Portage 39--Four players scored in double figures as the host Red Hawks rolled to the Badger Conference Crossover win Tuesday night.

Sophomore Jack Campion had 14 points to lead the Red Hawks (1-1), while Evan Jordahl chipped in 13. Sam Burdette and Ethan Burrows had 12 points each for Milton.

The Red Hawks led 42-24 at half.

MILTON 84, PORTAGE 39

Portage (39)--Walker 3-1-8; Brandsma 0-2-2; Thomson 1-0-3; Paul 1-0-2; Miles 6-3-16; Bass 0-2-2; Sheppard 2-2-6. Totals: 13-10-39

Milton (84)--Campion 5-3-14; Jordahl 6-0-13; Burrows 4-3-12; Larson 2-0-5; Nelson 2-0-4; Weberpal 2-0-4; Widner 2-3-9; Burdette 5-0-12; Bothun 2-0-5; Ratzburg 1-1-3; Kudrna 1-0-2. Totals: 33-10-84

Portage;24;15--39

Milton;42;42--84

3-point goals--Portage 3 (Walker, Thomson, Miles), Milton 8 (Jordahl 2, Widner 2,Burdette, Campion, Bothun, Burrows). Free throws missed--Portage 10, Milton 9. Total fouls--Portage 20, Milton 19.