Michael Polakoski sank seven 3-pointers in a 28-point performance as the East Troy High boys basketball team topped Jefferson 67-60 in a duel between Rock Valley Conference title contenders Friday evening.
East Troy (7-1, 5-0 RVC) was outscored in the second half but held on after taking a 13-point lead in the first half. A.J. Vukovich added 21 points in the win. The Trojans made 12 3s overall.
The Rock Valley’s last unbeaten team holds a half-game lead over Beloit Turner and Evansville—the two opponents East Troy will face to open the 2019 portion of its schedule—for first place.
Ryan Brost scored 16 points to lead Jefferson (6-2, 4-2 RVC), which fell back into a fourth-place tie with McFarland.
EAST TROY 67, JEFFERSON 60
Jefferson (60)—Sukow 4-0-8, Simdon 1-0-2, Kaiser 6-1-14, Fetherston 1-0-2, Stelse 0-2-2, Brost 6-3-16, Monogue 4-0-8, Vogel 4-0-8. Totals: 26-6-60.
East Troy (67)—Nixon 1-0-3, Rosin 1-0-3, Polakoski 9-3-28, Lottig 3-0-9, Vukovich 6-9-21, Cummings 1-1-3. Totals: 21-13-67.
Jefferson 30 30—60
East Troy 43 24—67
3-point goals—Jefferson 2 (Kaiser 1, Brost 1), East Troy 12 (Polakoski 7, Lottig 3, Nixon 1, Rosin 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 10, East Troy 8. Total fouls—Jefferson 21, East Troy 18. Fouled out—Kaiser, Sullivan.
Evansville 70, Whitewater 40—Sulley Geske set a career high with 28 points—the fifth time this season he’s scored at least 20—as the Blue Devils routed the host Whippets on Friday.
Evansville (6-3, 5-1 RVC) hit the 70-point threshold for the third time this season.
Jake Martin and Dylan Pease each had 10 points for Whitewater (1-7, 0-6 RVC), which suffered its sixth straight loss. The Whippets are allowing league opponents to average 82 points against them—the worst mark in the conference.
EVANSVILLE 70, WHITEWATER 40
Evansville (70)—Maag 3-0-7, McAlister 1-1-3, Geske 9-6-28, France 2-0-6, Anderson 4-3-11, Busch 2-2-6, Korfmacher 0-1-1, Hill 4-0-8. Totals: 25-13-70.
Whitewater (40)—J. Martin 5-0-10, Fry 1-0-2, C. Pease 3-0-6, Popke 1-0-2, Brown 1-2-4, Kohl 1-0-2, D. Pease 5-0-10, Stowe 1-1-4. Totals: 18-3-40.
Evansville 35 35—70
Whitewater 21 19—40
3-point goals—Evansville 7 (Maag 1, Geske 4, France 2), Whitewater 1 (Stowe). Free throws missed—Evansville 3, Whitewater 6. Total fouls—Evansville 15, Whitewater 17.
Turner 66, Clinton 24—The Trojans beat up on the slumping Cougars for their sixth straight victory.
Turner (6-2, 5-1 RVC) have not lost since Nov. 29—a 66-53 loss to Edgerton.
Clinton (1-6 overall) fell to 0-6 in league play.
Game stats were not reported.
McFarland 72, Big Foot 47—Trevon Chislom and Daniel Toennies powered the Spartans in a home Rock Valley Conference win over the Chiefs.
Chislom, a 6-foot-6 senior, scored 21 points—his sixth game with at least 20 this season—and Toennies added 17 as McFarland (6-2) upped its league record to 4-2.
Big Foot (3-4, 2-4 RVC) was held under 50 points for the second straight game, with leading scorer Logan Eischeid (injury) unavailable again. A.J. Courier led the Chiefs with 14 points.
MCFARLAND 72, BIG FOOT 47
Big Foot (47)—Hildebrandt 0-2-2, Karabas 2-0-4, Schoenbeck 1-1-3, Greco 3-4-12, Buchholz 0-1-1, Foster 1-0-2, Courier 5-3-14, Gillingham 3-2-8, Nielson 0-1-1. Totals: 15-14-47.
McFarland (72)—Price-Johnson 1-4-6, Pavelec 1-0-3, C. Werwinski 2-0-5, Witter 4-1-11, J. Werwinski 2-1-5, Toennies 6-4-17, Hanson 2-0-4. Chislom 8-5-21. Totals: 26-15-72.
Big Foot 24 23—47
McFarland 32 40—72
3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Greco 2, Courier 1), McFarland 5 (Witter 2, Pavelec 1, Werwinski 1, Toennies 1). Free throws missed—Big Foot 10, McFarland 4. Total fouls—Big Foot 15, McFarland 23.
Edgerton 66, Brodhead 39—The Crimson Tide bounced back from a loss to rival Evansville and evened their season record at 3-3.
Drew Hanson totaled 20 points, while Clayton Jenny added 13 for Edgerton (3-2 RVC).
Brodhead (2-5, 1-5 RVC) was held to its lowest offensive output of the season. Edward Turner led the Cardinals with 11 points.
EDGERTON 66, BRODHEAD 39
Brodhead (39)—Walker 4-0-8, Kloepping 1-0-3, Green 0-6-6, Turner 4-3-11, Malcook 0-2-2, Knuth 2-0-4, Harnack 1-0-3, McGinty 0-2-2. Totals: 12-13-39.
Edgerton (66)—Jenny 5-2-13, Hanson 8-0-20, Rusch 2-2-8, Fox 1-1-3, E. Norland 0-3-3, L. Norland 1-0-2, Wille 3-0-7, Spang 4-0-8, Coombs 1-0-2. Totals: 25-8-66.
Brodhead 13 26—39
Edgerton 35 31—66
3-point goals—Brodhead 2 (Kloepping 1, Harnack 1), Edgerton 8 (Hanson 4, Rusch 2, Jenny 1, Wille 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 8, Edgerton 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 17, Edgerton 16.
Southern Lakes
Elkhorn 77, Badger 50—Luke Umnus scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Elks, who won their third straight game and improved to 2-1 in Southern Lakes Conference play.
Elkhorn (6-1) built a 44-23 lead by halftime, led by Umnus’ 16 first-half points. Chance Larson and Devon Davey each finished with 10 points in the win.
Grant DuMez paced Badger (2-5, 1-2 SLC) with 17 points, while Spencer Bishop added 16.
ELKHORN 77, BADGER 50
Elkhorn (77)—Johnson 2-2-6, Lauderdale 3-0-7, Stebritz 1-0-2, Larson 4-1-10, Van Dyke 1-0-2, L. Umnus 7-4-21, Davey 4-1-10, LeBlanc 1-0-2, Hergott 2-4-8, Brown 4-0-9. Totals: 29-12-77.
Badger (50)—Rodgers 1-1-3, DuMez 4-9-17, Bishop 7-2-16, Johnston 3-5-11, Deering 1-0-3. Totals: 16-17-50.
Elkhorn 44 33—77
Badger 23 27—50
3-point goals—Elkhorn 7 (Umnus 3, Brown 1, Davey 1, Larson 1, Lauderdale 1), Badger 1 (Deering). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 4, Badger 5. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, Badger 18.
Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 42—The Demons (4-0 SLC) won to remain atop the Southern Lakes Conference.
Delavan-Darien (0-7, 0-4 SLC) continues to seek its first win.
Game stats were not reported.
Badger South
Watertown 63, Milton 54—The Red Hawks (0-8) fell to 0-4 in Badger South Conference play.
The Goslings (5-3, 2-3 Badger South) moved into a fifth-place tie with Edgewood.
Game stats were not reported.
Nonconference
Parkview 54, Albany 53—The Vikings rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit and pushed their record over .500 against visiting Durand (Ill.).
Senior Eli Hoscheit led Parkview (4-3) with 26 points, while Justin Balch contributed 17.
Durand made just eight of its 20 free-throw attempts.
PARKVIEW 54, DURAND (ILL.) 53
Durand (53)—Snider 5-1-12, Mondalvan 3-0-6, Thorion 4-0-10, E. Smith 2-2-6, J. Smith 6-4-16, Maines 1-1-3. Totals: 21-8-53.
Parkview (54)—Brown 1-0-2, Hoscheit 8-9-26, Balch 6-3-17, Tracey 1-5-7, Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 17-17-54.
Durand 32 21—53
Parkview 22 32—54
3-point goals—Albany 3 (Thorion 2, Snider 1), Parkview 3 (Balch 2, Hoscheit 1). Free throws missed—Albany 12, Parkview 8. Total fouls—Albany 21, Parkview 18.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse