AJ Vukovich took over late Friday night.

The East Troy junior was fouled with 28 seconds left as his team trailed by a single point. He made one of two free throws to tie the Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game with Edgerton.

The host Crimson Tide took the ball the length of the court with the game tied and held the ball to attempt the final shot.

After a turnover with six seconds left, Vukovich scored at the buzzer to give the Trojans a 70-68 win, keeping East Troy unbeaten in conference play.

Vukovich finished with a game-high 22 points for the Trojans (12-2 overall, 10-0 RVC), while Edgerton (6-6, 5-5) got 17 points from Clayton Jenny.

EAST TROY 70, EDGERTON 68

East Troy (70)—Nixon 1-1-3; Rosin 1-2-4; Polakoski 7-5-19; Lottig 3-0-9; Vukovich 8-6-22; Cummings 4-2-13. Totals: 24-16-70.

Edgerton (68)—Jenny 6-4-17; Hanson 7-0-16; Rusch 4-0-10; Norland 1-1-3; Wille 5-2-12; Spang 3-4-10. Totals: 26-11-68.

East Troy 35 35—70

Edgerton 29 39—68

3-point goals—East Troy 6 (Lottig 3, Cummings 3), Edgerton 5 (Hanson 2, Rusch 2, Jenny 1). Free throws missed—East Troy 8, Edgerton 4. Total fouls—East Troy 12, Edgerton 19.

McFarland 62, Whitewater 47—McFarland senior Trevon Chislom scored a game-high 21 points in a win over the visiting Whippets. McFarland improved to 9-5 this season and 6-5 in the Rock Valley Conference.

Whitewater, which got 12 points apiece from Jake Martin and Dylan Pease, fell to 3-12, 2-9.

MCFARLAND 62, WHITEWATER 47

Whitewater (47)—J. Martin 6-0-12; Frye 1-0-2; C. Pease 2-1-5; Brown 1-3-6; Gmur 1-1-3; D. Pease 4-4-12; Grosinske 1-0-2; Stoll 1-1-3; H. Martin 1-0-2. Totals: 18-10-47.

McFarland (62)—Schwarting 1-0-2; Nichols 0-1-1; Pavelec 4-2-10; Witter 3-0-8; Toennies 1-0-2; Hanson 6-2-14; Chislom 8-5-21; Werwinski 2-0-4. Totals: 25-10-62.

Whitewater 21 26—47

McFarland 34 28—62

3-point goals—Whitewater 1 (Brown), McFarland 2 (Witter 2). Free throws missed—Whitewater 9, McFarland 14. Total fouls—Whitewater 21, McFarland 22.

Big Foot 88, Clinton 48—Twelve players scored for the Chiefs in an emphatic win over the host Cougars.

Logan Eischeid led Big Foot (7-6, 5-6 RVC) with 20 points, while Aidan Greco had 15. The Chiefs made 29 of their 36 free-throw attempts as they won their third straight game and posted their best point total of the season.

Riley Anastasi led Clinton (1-14, 0-11 RVC) with 11 points.

BIG FOOT 88, CLINTON 48

Big Foot (88)—Hildebrandt 1-1-7, Karabas 1-1-4, Schoenbeck 1-0-2, Greco 3-7-15, Eischeid 6-5-20, Gosse 0-2-2, Trosclair 2-2-7, Bucholz 3-0-6, Foster 4-0-9, Courier 2-0-4, Gillingham 1-5-7, Nielsen 1-3-5. Totals: 25-29-88.

Clinton (48)—Anastasi 3-4-11, Dominy 2-0-5, Duggan 4-1-9, Fjalstad 0-2-2, Howard 4-0-8, Wellnitz 3-0-6, Mueller 0-2-2, Peterson 1-0-2, Loback 1-0-3. Totals: 18-9-48.

Big Foot 52 36—88

Clinton 25 23—48

3-point goals—BF 9 (Eischeid 3, Greco 2, Hildebrandt 1, Karabas 1, Trosclair 1, Foster 1), Clinton 3 (Anastasi 1, Dominy 1, Loback 1). Free throws missed—BF 7, Clinton 6. Total fouls—BF 20, Clinton 28. Fouled out—Fjalstad.

Jefferson 74, Brodhead 56—The Eagles (12-3, 9-2 RVC) won their third straight game to remain in second place in the Rock Valley.

Brodhead (3-10 overall) fell to 2-9 in conference games.

Full stats were not reported.

Southern Lakes

Elkhorn 73, Waterford 45—Three different players scored in double digits as the visiting Elks (13-2) came away victorious Friday.

Luke Umnus scored a game-high 17 points for the Elkhorn, which has won six straight games.

ELKHORN 73, WATERFORD 45

Elkhorn (73)—Johnson 3-0-7; Lauderdale 1-0-3; Larson 3-0-7; Van Dyke 1-0-2; L. Umnus 7-2-17; Davey 2-0-4; White 0-2-2; V. Umnus 4-1-11; LeBlanc 1-0-3; Hergott 1-0-2; Brown 5-2-13. Totals: 28-7-73.

Waterford (45)—Riska 1-1-3; Glembin 3-0-8; Kempken 2-0- 6; Ketterhagen 1-0-2; Karpinski 5-0-12; Chart 3-0-7; Roanhouse 1-1-3; Graham 2-0-4 . Totals: 18-2-45.

Elkhorn 30 43—73

Waterford 19 26—45

3-point goals—Elkhorn 10 (L. Umnus 3, V. Umnus 2, Johnson 1, Lauderdale 1, Larson 1, LeBlanc 1), Waterford 7 (Glembin 2, Kempken 2, Karpinski 2, Chart 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 4, Waterford 3. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, Waterford 12.

Burlington 59, Badger 41—The Demons dismantled the Badgers by allowing just 12 points in the first half.

Kale Rodgers scored 19 points to lead Badger (3-9, 2-5 SLC), while Dylan Runkel scored 16 points for Burlington (8-7, 5-3 SLC).

BURLINGTON 69, BADGER 41

Burlington (69)—Krause 1-0-3; Berczowitz 3-2-9; Strommen 1-1-3; Klug 1-0-2; O’Laughlin 3-4-12; Kornely 1-2-5; Runkel 7-2-16; Turzenski 3-0-6; Swantz 1-1-3. Totals: 21-12-59.

Badger (41)—McGreevy 2-0-6; Rodgers 7-2-19; DuMez 0-4-4; Johnston 1-2-4; Nickel 1-0-2; Slayton 1-0-2; Popenhagen 1-0-2. Totals: 13-8-41.

Burlington 31 28—69

Badger 12 29—41

3-point goals—Badger 7 (Rodgers 5, McGreevy 2), Burlington 5 (O’Laughlin 2, Kornely 1, Berezowitz 1, Krause 1). Free throws missed—Badger 4, Burlington 8. Total fouls—Badger 19, Burlington 15.

Union Grove 73, Delavan-Darien 48—The Broncos downed the winless Comets thanks to a big second half.

Nate Koch scored a game-high 20 points for Union Grove, while Colin Terpstra led Delavan-Darien with 13.

UNION GROVE 73, DELAVAN-DARIEN 48

Delavan-Darien (48)—Greenwald 0-2-2; Hembrook 1-0-3; Freitag 4-3-12; Butke 1-0-3; Terpstra 4-5-13; Morales 1-0-2; Crull 4-2-10; Cesarz 1-1-3. Totals: 16-13-48.

Union Grove (73)—Donagalski 1-0-3; Koch 6-5-20; Mutchie 4-0-11; Hilandes 3-2-9; Hempel 1-0-2; Hansel 5-2-13; Delagrave 0-2-2; Younglove 1-2-4; Pfeffer 1-2-5; Rampulla 2-0-4. Totals: 24-15-73.

Delavan-Darien 28 20—48

Union Grove 36 37—73

3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 3 (Hembrook 1, Freitag 1, Butke 1), Union Grove 10 (Koch 3, Mutchie 3, Donagalski 1, Hilandes 1, Hansel 1, Pfeffer 1). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 7, Union Grove 3.Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 18, Union Grove 18.