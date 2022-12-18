01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Reagan Flickinger’s 25 points led Clinton (2-4 overall, 1-4 Rock Valley Conference) in its 73-65 victory over Brodhead on Friday.

The Cougars hit seven 3-point shots—four by Flickinger—in the contest to win their first conference game of the season. Payton Bingham scored 15 points and Sawyer Weisensel added 14 for Clinton.

