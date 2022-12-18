Reagan Flickinger’s 25 points led Clinton (2-4 overall, 1-4 Rock Valley Conference) in its 73-65 victory over Brodhead on Friday.
The Cougars hit seven 3-point shots—four by Flickinger—in the contest to win their first conference game of the season. Payton Bingham scored 15 points and Sawyer Weisensel added 14 for Clinton.
Cullen Walker scored 25 points for the Cardinals in the loss. Sam Searls scored 15 and made two 3-point goals.
Brodhead (3-3, 2-3) will face River Valley at home Monday, while Clinton travels to Shorewood on Tuesday.
CLINTON 73, BRODHEAD 65
Clinton (73)—Payton Bingham 5-4-15, J. Schoonover 1-3-3, S. Weisensel 5-0-14, R. Flickinger 8-7-25, G. Aceves 1-2-4, Peircen Bingham 5-0-10. Totals 25-16-73.
Brodhead (65)—C. Walker 8-8-25, G. Bockhop 1-0-2, G. Pinnow 2-4-9, J. Dooley 1-0-2, S. Searls 5-3-15, B. Riese 4-0-8, N. Engen 2-0-4. Totals 23-15-65.
Halftime—Clinton 41, Brodhead 32. 3-point goals—Clinton 7 (Peyton Bingham, Weisensel 4, Flickinger 2), Brodhead 4 (Walker, Pinnow, Searls 2). Missed free throws—Clinton 10, Brodhead 7. Team fouls—Clinton 21, Brodhead 21.
McFarland 68, Big Foot 50—The Chiefs couldn’t overcome the Spartans’ (5-1, 5-0) 10 made 3-point shots in its Rock Valley Conference loss on Friday after trailing by just five at halftime.
Hudson Torrez led Big Foot with 20 points. Jayden Paul had nine points on three 3-pointers for the Chiefs.
Big Foot next hosts a nonconference game against Lake Geneva Badger at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
MCFARLAND 68, BIG FOOT 50
McFarland (68)—Meinholdt 3-0-9, Kelley 3-2-8, Kussow 7-2-18, Kulp 1-4-7, Chislom 9-1-23. Totals 23-9-68.
Big Foot (50)—Torrez 8-3-20, Paul 3-0-9, Penniman 3-0-7, Corey 2-0-6, Nelson 1-0-3, Nordmeyer 1-0-2, Robinson 1-1-3. Totals 19-4-50.
Halftime—McFarland 30, Big Foot 25. 3-point goals—McFarland 10 (Meinholdt 3, Kussow 2, Kulp, Chislom 4), Big Foot 8 (Torrez, Paul 3, Penniman, Corey 2, Nelson).
Jefferson 69, Whitewater 58—Jefferson (2-5, 2-3) picked up its second victory of the season against Whitewater on Friday.
Up 30-24 at halftime, Whitewater’s defense couldn’t hold onto the lead and gave up 45 second-half points.
Marcos Sagrero led the Whippets with 18 points. Casey Lyon added another 14 and hit four 3-point shots.
Whitewater (0-7, 0-5) will search for its first win of the season at Clinton on Jan. 3.
JEFFERSON 69, WHITEWATER 58
Jefferson (69)—A. Kammer 7-5-21, K. Cisse 1-0-2, A. Altermatt 2-3-8, D. Peterson 3-0-7, T. Schroedl 3-4-10, P. Phillips 1-0-2, F. Deblare 5-2-13, E. Phillips 2-0-4, T. Butina 1-0-2. Totals 25-14-69.
Whitewater (58)—C. Lyon 4-2-14, M. Sagrero 6-6-18, I. Gonzalez 1-1-3, J. Vidales 1-0-2, M. Carollo 1-2-4, Q. Boudreau 4-4-12, W. Nixon 1-3-5. Totals 18-18-58.
Halftime—Whitewater 30, Jefferson 24. 3-point goals—Jefferson 5 (Kammer 2, Altermatt, Peterson, Deblare), Whitewater 4 (Lyon 4). Missed free throws—Jefferson 3, Whitewater 14. Team fouls—Jefferson 19, Whitewater 16.
Waterford 69, Elkhorn 41—The Elks struggled to score as 41 points wasn’t enough to surpass the Wolverines (5-3, 3-0 Southern Lakes Conference) on Friday.
Elkhorn scored just 16 points in the first half. On defense, the team allowed 13 Waterford 3-pointers.
Reid Paddock led the Elks with 18 points.
Elkhorn (1-6, 0-3) will search for its first conference victory of the season Tuesday at home against Badger.
WATERFORD 69, ELKHORN 41
Waterford (69)—Finnegan 4-1-11, Martinson 5-2-15, Chant 6-0-14, Whitford 1-0-2, Beesley 3-0-9, Spence 1-0-2, Gustafson 1-0-2, Storm 2-0-6, Patterson 0-2-2, Brechtl 0-2-2. Totals 23-7-69.
Elkhorn (41)—T. Forster 2-3-7, P. Moore 1-0-2, R. Paddock 7-1-18, O. Paddock 3-2-8, W. Texidor 2-2-6. Totals 15-8-41.
Halftime—Waterford 30, Elkhorn 16. 3-point goals—Waterford 13 (Finnegan 2, Martinson 3, Chant 2, Beesley 3, Gustafson, Storm 2), Elkhorn 3 (R. Paddock 3). Missed free throws—Waterford 2, Elkhorn 6. Team fouls—Waterford 17, Elkhorn 15.