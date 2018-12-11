The Clinton boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday.
Tyler Stauss scored 19 points to lead three Cougars in double figures as they went on the road to beat Delavan-Darien 48-37 in a nonconference game.
Clinton is now 1-3 overall, while Delavan-Darien fell to 0-4.
Fabian Iniguez added 13 points and Riley Anastasi had 10 for the Cougars.
JT Greenwald, Braedon Hembrook and Colin Terpstra each scored eight points for the Comets.
CLINTON 48, DELAVAN-DARIEN 37
Clinton (48)—Anastasi 10, Dominy 2, Fjalstad 4, Iniguez 13, Stauss 19.
Delavan-Darien (37)—Greenwald 8, Hembrook 8, Hetzel 3, Terpstra 8, Morales 5, Crull 5.
Clinton;16;32—48
Delavan-Darien;13;24--37
Trailways
- Parkview 109, Madison Country Day 73--Justin Balch's 24 points led the Vikings (3-2) over the host Prairie Hawks.
PARKVIEW 109, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 73
Parkview (109)—Meza 8-0-18; Brown 4-0-11; Oswald 3-0-7; Simonson 2-0-4; Campbell 2-4-8; Hoscheit 3-2-9; Balch 10-1-24; Unseth 1-0-3; Burns 4-0-8; Tracy 7-3-17. Totals: 44-10-109.
Madison Country Day (73)—Hamdan 4-0-10; Maier 2-0-5; Green 8-1-19; Kaminski 1-1-3; D. Young 4-3-11; C. Young 5-0-11; Ashworth 7-2-17. Totals: 31-7-73.
Parkview;52;57—109
MCD;39;34—73
3-point goals—Parkview 11 (Brown 3, Balch 3, Meza 2, Oswald 1, Hoscheit 1, Unseth 1), MCD 4 (Hamdan 2, Maier 1, Ashworth 1). Free throws missed—Parkview 2, MCD 4. Total fouls—Parkview 14, MCD 11.
Badger South
- Stoughton 62, Milton 37--No report.
