01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

The Clinton boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday.

Tyler Stauss scored 19 points to lead three Cougars in double figures as they went on the road to beat Delavan-Darien 48-37 in a nonconference game.

Clinton is now 1-3 overall, while Delavan-Darien fell to 0-4.

Fabian Iniguez added 13 points and Riley Anastasi had 10 for the Cougars.

JT Greenwald, Braedon Hembrook and Colin Terpstra each scored eight points for the Comets.

CLINTON 48, DELAVAN-DARIEN 37

Clinton (48)—Anastasi 10, Dominy 2, Fjalstad 4, Iniguez 13, Stauss 19.

Delavan-Darien (37)—Greenwald 8, Hembrook 8, Hetzel 3, Terpstra 8, Morales 5, Crull 5.

Clinton;16;32—48

Delavan-Darien;13;24--37

Trailways

  • Parkview 109, Madison Country Day 73--Justin Balch's 24 points led the Vikings (3-2) over the host Prairie Hawks.

PARKVIEW 109, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 73

Parkview (109)—Meza 8-0-18; Brown 4-0-11; Oswald 3-0-7; Simonson 2-0-4; Campbell 2-4-8; Hoscheit 3-2-9; Balch 10-1-24; Unseth 1-0-3; Burns 4-0-8; Tracy 7-3-17. Totals: 44-10-109.

Madison Country Day (73)—Hamdan 4-0-10; Maier 2-0-5; Green 8-1-19; Kaminski 1-1-3; D. Young 4-3-11; C. Young 5-0-11; Ashworth 7-2-17. Totals: 31-7-73.

Parkview;52;57—109

MCD;39;34—73

3-point goals—Parkview 11 (Brown 3, Balch 3, Meza 2, Oswald 1, Hoscheit 1, Unseth 1), MCD 4 (Hamdan 2, Maier 1, Ashworth 1). Free throws missed—Parkview 2, MCD 4. Total fouls—Parkview 14, MCD 11.

Badger South

  • Stoughton 62, Milton 37--No report.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse