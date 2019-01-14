Jack Campion accounted for nearly half of Milton’s offense Monday as the Red Hawks defeated host Fort Atkinson 51-46 in a Badger South Conference boys basketball game between the league’s last winless teams.
Campion, a freshman, finished with 24 points and three 3-pointers, helping Milton (2-10, 1-6 Badger South) snap a 22-game conference losing streak. Kyle Wecker added 10 points.
Greysom Wixom scored 14 points to lead Fort Atkinson (0-12, 0-7 Badger South).
MILTON 51, FORT ATKINSON 46
Milton (51)—Campion 7-7-24, Bowditch 1-0-2, Austin 2-0-4, Brown 2-0-5, S. Burdette 0-3-3, B. Burdette 1-1-3, Wecker 4-2-10. Totals: 17-13-51.
Fort Atkinson (46)—Yoder 1-0-3, Vander Mouse 2-0-5, Baker 3-0-8, Zahn 4-0-8, Flodin 2-0-4, Cosson 1-0-2, Wixom 5-0-14. Totals: 19-0-46.
Milton 28 23—51
Fort Atkinson 24 22—46
3-point goals—Milton 4 (Campion 3, Brown 1), FA 8 (Wixom 4, Yoder 1, Vandermouth 1, Baker 2). Free throws missed—Milton 2, FA 3. Total fouls—Milton 9, FA 17.
Nonconference
Big Foot 60, Delavan-Darien 59—Aidan Greco sank a pull-up jumper with 15 seconds remaining, giving the host Chiefs a nonconference win over the winless Comets.
Greco finished with five points. A.J. Courier led Big Foot (5-6) with 17 points, while Logan Eischeid added 16.
Colin Terpstra scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half as Delavan-Darien (0-12) nearly rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit.
BIG FOOT 60, DELAVAN-DARIEN 59
Delavan-Darien (59)—Greenwald 1-0-3, Hembrook 2-0-5, Freitag 1-0-3, Hetzel 3-1-7, Terpstra 8-2-22, Morales 1-0-2, Crull 5-1-11, Cesarz 2-2-6. Totals: 23-6-59.
Big Foot (60)—Hildebrandt 2-1-6, Schoenbeck 0-1-1, Greco 2-1-5, Eischeid 5-4-16, Foster 4-0-9, Courier 6-5-17, Gillingham 1-4-6. Totals: 20-16-60.
Delavan-Darien 30 29—59
Big Foot 37 23—60
3-point goals—DD 7 (Terpstra 4, Freitag 1, Hembrook 1, Greenwald 1), BF 4 (Eischeid 2, Foster 1, Hildebrandt 1). Free throws missed—DD 6, BF 12. Total fouls—DD 17, BF 14. Fouled out—Morales.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse