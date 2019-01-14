01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Jack Campion accounted for nearly half of Milton’s offense Monday as the Red Hawks defeated host Fort Atkinson 51-46 in a Badger South Conference boys basketball game between the league’s last winless teams.

Campion, a freshman, finished with 24 points and three 3-pointers, helping Milton (2-10, 1-6 Badger South) snap a 22-game conference losing streak. Kyle Wecker added 10 points.

Greysom Wixom scored 14 points to lead Fort Atkinson (0-12, 0-7 Badger South).

MILTON 51, FORT ATKINSON 46

Milton (51)—Campion 7-7-24, Bowditch 1-0-2, Austin 2-0-4, Brown 2-0-5, S. Burdette 0-3-3, B. Burdette 1-1-3, Wecker 4-2-10. Totals: 17-13-51.

Fort Atkinson (46)—Yoder 1-0-3, Vander Mouse 2-0-5, Baker 3-0-8, Zahn 4-0-8, Flodin 2-0-4, Cosson 1-0-2, Wixom 5-0-14. Totals: 19-0-46.

Milton 28 23—51

Fort Atkinson 24 22—46

3-point goals—Milton 4 (Campion 3, Brown 1), FA 8 (Wixom 4, Yoder 1, Vandermouth 1, Baker 2). Free throws missed—Milton 2, FA 3. Total fouls—Milton 9, FA 17.

Nonconference

Big Foot 60, Delavan-Darien 59—Aidan Greco sank a pull-up jumper with 15 seconds remaining, giving the host Chiefs a nonconference win over the winless Comets.

Greco finished with five points. A.J. Courier led Big Foot (5-6) with 17 points, while Logan Eischeid added 16.

Colin Terpstra scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half as Delavan-Darien (0-12) nearly rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit.

BIG FOOT 60, DELAVAN-DARIEN 59

Delavan-Darien (59)—Greenwald 1-0-3, Hembrook 2-0-5, Freitag 1-0-3, Hetzel 3-1-7, Terpstra 8-2-22, Morales 1-0-2, Crull 5-1-11, Cesarz 2-2-6. Totals: 23-6-59.

Big Foot (60)—Hildebrandt 2-1-6, Schoenbeck 0-1-1, Greco 2-1-5, Eischeid 5-4-16, Foster 4-0-9, Courier 6-5-17, Gillingham 1-4-6. Totals: 20-16-60.

Delavan-Darien 30 29—59

Big Foot 37 23—60

3-point goals—DD 7 (Terpstra 4, Freitag 1, Hembrook 1, Greenwald 1), BF 4 (Eischeid 2, Foster 1, Hildebrandt 1). Free throws missed—DD 6, BF 12. Total fouls—DD 17, BF 14. Fouled out—Morales.

