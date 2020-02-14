Elkhorn Area's eight-game winning streak came to a screeching halt Friday night in Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball.
Dane Kornely scored 22 points to lead Burlington to a 63-57 win over the Elks.
Elkhorn (15-4, 9-2), which fell into a first-place tie with Westosha Central with the loss, led 33-27 at half.
Burlington (11-8, 7-4) outscored Elkhorn 36-25 in the second half.
Jordan Johnson, who came into the game leading the Lakes in scoring at 23.6 points a game, led the Elks with 17.
Senior center Nick Brown added 15 for Elkhorn.
BURLINGTON 63, ELKHORN 57
Elkhorn (57)--Johnson 17; Franz 3; Van Dyke 11; Buelow 2; Stebnitz 9; Brown 15. Totals: 21-10-57
Burlington (63)--O'Laughlin 1-0-3; Berezowitz 3-8-15; Dietz 1-0-2; Kornely 6-9-22; Koeppen 2-0-6; Runkel 4-2-10; Lukenbill 0-1-1; Kniep 1-2-4. Totals: 18-22-63
Elkhorn;32;25--57
Burlington;27;36--63
3-point goals--Elkhorn 5 (Brown 2, Johnson, Franz, Vam Dyke), Burlington 5 (Koeppen 2, O'Laughlin, Berezowitz, Kornely). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 4, Burlington 7.
- Union Grove 81, Delavan-Darien 44--Sam Rampulla scored 16 points and the Broncos cruised to a Southern Lakes road win.
Luke Freitag had nine points to lead the Comets (3-16).
UNION GROVE 81, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44
Union Grove (81)--Rampulla 6-4-16, Hilardes 3-0-7, Hempel 3-1-7, Domagalski 3-0-8, Long 1-0-2, Tenhagen 2-2-7, Delagrave 1-2-4, Younglove 2-0-5, Katterhagen 2-0-5, Johnson 1-0-2, Skalecki 2-3-8, Johnson 4-2-10. Totals: 30-14-81.
Delavan-Darien (44)--McCann 1-0-2, Freitag 4-1-9, Mick 1-0-2, Janssen 3-0-6, Cerros 2-0-4, Butke 1-0-2, Hetzel 2-3-7, Greenwald 2-2-6, Morales 0-2-2, Miller 0-1-1, Winkle 0-2-2, J. Cesarz 0-1-1. Totals: 16-12-44.
Union Grove;41;40--81
Delavan-Darien;24;20--44
3-point goals--UG 7 (Domagalski 2, Hilardes, Tenhagen, Younglove, Katterhagen, Skalecki), DD 0. Free throws missed--UG 7, DD 12.
- Westosha 59, Badger 34--The Falcons picked up a road win and moved back into a tie for first place with Elkhorn.
A full box score was not reported.
Badger South
- Milton 66, Monona Grove 64--Jack Campion scored 23 points and Sam Burdette hit six 3-pointers to lead the host Red Hawks to the Badger South win.
Milton (10-9, 6-5) hit nine 3s in the game and hung on despite missing 11 free throws.
Monona Grove (5-12, 4-7) missed 15 free throws.
MILTON 66, MONONA GROVE 64
Monona Grove (64)—Loken 7-3-19, Nelson 5-2-14, Hibner 2-0-5, Tipton 1-0-3, Munz 1-1-4, Bracken 2-4-8, Croak 4-1-11. Totals: 22-11-64.
Milton (66)—Campion 8-5-23, Burrows 2-1-5, Weberpal 1-3-4, Widner 1-0-2, Burdette 6-0-18, Haefner 2-0-4, Bothun 1-2-5, Kudrna 2-1-5. Totals: 23-12-66.
Monona Grove;30;34—64
Milton;30;36—66
3-point goals—MG 9 (Loken 2, Nelson 2, Croak 2, Hibner, Tipton, Munz), Mil 9 (Burdette 6, Campion 2, Bothun). Free throws missed—MG 15, Mil 11. Total fouls—MG 18, Mil 24. Fouled out—Bracken, Burdette.