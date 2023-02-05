Brodhead flexed it muscles in a 103-49 boys basketball conference victory over winless Whitewater on Friday.
Up 61-28 at halftime, the Cardinals (6-13 overall, 4-9 Rock Valley) rode to an easy finish.
Cullen Walker impressed for Brodhead, leading the team with 35 points. Walker hit four 3-pointers in the game.
Aidyn Vondra scored 16 points and Jaxon Dooley scored 15. Brody Riese chipped in 10 points for the Cardinals.
Brodhead made nine 3-point goals in the contest and made 42 field goals.
Whitewater (0-18, 0-13) was hot from deep — hitting 10 3-pointers — but the Whippets couldn’t overcome Brodhead’s scoring.
Reece Condon led the Whippets in scoring with 16 points. Wyatt Nixon scored 14 points.
On Tuesday, Whitewater will travel to Elkhorn. Brodhead will host Clinton on Thursday.
BRODHEAD 103, WHITEWATER 49
Brodhead (103)—Walker 12-7-35, Bockhop 4-0-9, Pinnow 1-0-2, R. Searls 0-2-2, Vondra 7-1-16, Dooley 7-0-15, S. Searls 2-0-6, Riese 4-2-10, Engen 3-2-8. Totals 42-14-103.
Whitewater (49)—Lyon 2-0-6, Condon 5-3-16, Gonzalez 0-1-1, Vidales 1-0-3, Carollo 2-0-6, Nixon 5-2-14, Rubio 1-1-3. Totals 16-7-49.
Halftime—B 61-28. 3-point goals—B 9 (Walker 4, Bockhop, Vondra, Dooley, S. Searls), W 10 (Lyon 2, Condon 3, Vidales, Carollo 2, Nixon 2). Missed free throws—B 4, W 2. Team fouls—B 12, W16.
Jefferson 61, Delavan-Darien 46—Junior guard Aidan Kammer scored a career-high 23 points and Jefferson sailed past visiting Delavan-Darien in a nonconference boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon.
Kammer, who made four 3-pointers, had 10 first-half points as the Eagles (4-13 overall, 3-9 Rock Valley) built a six-point halftime lead, quickly pushing that margin to double digits and never looking back against the Comets (1-17, 0-10 Southern Lakes).
Finn DeBlare scored 12 points, Andrew Altermatt added 11, including three 3s, and Tyler Schroedl chipped in eight for the Eagles.
Hunter Rendon and Caden Duckworth led the Comets in scoring with 12 points apiece. Colin Szczap scored 10 points.
On Monday, Delavan-Darien will host Clinton.
JEFFERSON 61, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46
Delavan-Darien (46)—Rendon 4-2-12, Duckworth 3-3-12, Szczap 4-2-10, Lumkes 2-0-4, Rice 1-0-3, Wallman 2-0-5. Totals 16-7-46.
Jefferson (61)—Kammer 8-2-23, Cisse 2-0-5, Altermatt 4-0-11, Schroedl 2-4-8, P. Phillips 1-0-2, DeBlare 6-0-12. Totals 23-6-61.
Halftime—J 31-25. 3-point goals—D-D 7 (Rendon 2, Duckworth 3, Rice 1, Wallman), J 9 (Kammer 5, Altermatt 3, Cisse 1). Missed free throws—D-D 4, J 4. Team fouls—D-D 13, J 14.
East Troy 60, Clinton 55—Ryan Weed led all scorers with 25 points and helped the Trojans push past the Cougars on Friday in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Down 31-22 at halftime, the Cougars battled back but couldn’t overcome the Trojans (7-10, 7-8 Rock Valley).
Reagan Flickinger led Clinton (5-11, 3-10) in scoring with 20 points while Gio Aceves scored 10 points for the Cougars and made two 3-point shots.
EAST TROY 60, CLINTON 55
East Troy (60)—Weed 9-7-25, Lingford 2-2-6, Erman 6-0-13, Taylor 1-0-3, Gulig 5-2-13. Totals 23-11-60.
Clinton (55)—Williams 0-1-1, Peyton Bingham 1-6-9, Weisensel 0-2-2, Flickinger 9-2-20, Krummel 2-0-4, Aceves 3-2-10, Peircen Bingham 4-0-9. Totals 19-13-55.
Halftime—ET 31-22. 3-point goals—ET 3 (Erman, Taylor, Gulig), C 4 (Peyton Bingham, Gio Aceves 2, Peircen Bingham). Missed free throws—ET 5, C 8. Team fouls—ET 20, C 17.