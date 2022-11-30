01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

McFarland built a comfortable halftime lead and held off Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (1-1 overall, 0-1 Rock Valley Conference) started the second half trailing 45-29. Despite six made 3-point shots, Brodhead couldn’t overcome the 16-point deficit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you