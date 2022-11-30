McFarland built a comfortable halftime lead and held off Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (1-1 overall, 0-1 Rock Valley Conference) started the second half trailing 45-29. Despite six made 3-point shots, Brodhead couldn’t overcome the 16-point deficit.
Cullen Walker scored 19 points for the Cardinals, while Sam Searls scored 9 on three 3-pointers.
Brodhead’s next matchup will be at Beloit Turner on Friday.
MCFARLAND 76, BRODHEAD 64
McFarland (76)—K. Meinholdt 1-0-3, A. Kelley 6-1-13, D. Gillen 3-1-7, K. Kusson 3-0-6, D. Kulp 5-3-16, E. Dean 1-1-3, B. Roden 3-0-7, A. Chisholm 7-7-21. Totals 29-13-76.
Brodhead (64)—C. Walker 7-4-19, G. Pinnow 2-3-7, R. Searls 1-0-2, J. Dooley 3-6-13, S. Searls 3-0-9, B. Riese 2-1-6, N. Engen 3-2-8. Totals 21-16-64.
Halftime—McFarland 45, Brodhead 29. 3-point goals—McFarland 5 (Meinholdt, Dean 3, Roden), Brodhead 6 (Walker, Dooley, S. Searls 3, Riese). Missed free throws—McFarland 10, Brodhead 9. Team fouls—McFarland 19, Brodhead 19.
Evansville 47, Big Foot 32—Aiden Maves had 12 points to lead the Blue Devils in their Rock Valley opener against the Chiefs.
Nine Evansville players scored in the game.
Big Foot (0-2 overall, 0-1 Rock Valley Conference) came out of the gate slow, scoring just 11 points in the first half of the game. Guard Patrick Corey scored eight points to lead the team.
Evansville (2-1, 1-0) will play Jefferson at home on Friday. Big Foot also plays Friday at home against Edgerton.
EVANSVILLE 47, BIG FOOT 32
Evansville (47)—K. Johnson 3-0-7, G. Geske 1-0-2, A. Maves 5-2-12, S. Holman 2-4-8, A. Karnes 0-1-1, C. Maguigad 2-1-5, T. Hanson-Howell 0-2-2, R. Buehl 3-0-6, Q. Matchey-Grovesteen 1-2-4. Totals 17-12-47.
Big Foot (32)—H. Torrez 2-3-7, J. Paul 1-1-3, E. Gerdes 0-1-1, E. Penniman 2-0-6, P. Corey 2-2-8, S. Hollen 1-0-2, D. Nordmeyer 1-0-3, S. Robinson 1-0-2. Totals 10-7-32.
Halftime—Evansville 22, Big Foot 11. 3-point goals—Evansville 1 (Johnson), Big Foot 5 (Penniman 2, Corey 2, Nordmeyer). Missed free throws—Evansville 5, Big Foot 8.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.