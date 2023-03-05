01STOCK_BASKETBALL
RACINE—One year after the Big Foot boys basketball team upset Racine St. Catherine’s, the 2020 state champions, the Chiefs couldn’t find a way to write another Cinderella story.

Fifth-seeded Big Foot fell to the host No. 1 seed 71-37 in Saturday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional championship.

