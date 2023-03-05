RACINE—One year after the Big Foot boys basketball team upset Racine St. Catherine’s, the 2020 state champions, the Chiefs couldn’t find a way to write another Cinderella story.
Fifth-seeded Big Foot fell to the host No. 1 seed 71-37 in Saturday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional championship.
The Chiefs (16-11) fell behind early, finding themselves down 35-13 at halftime to a hot-shooting St. Catherine’s team (25-1). Davion Thomas-Kumpula led St. Cat’s with 14 points at halftime.
Big Foot upped its offensive game in the second half, putting up 24 points, but St. Catherine’s poured on 36 more as it cruised to the championship.
Senior Evan Penniman led the Chiefs with 11 points while Thomas-Kumpla finished with a game-high 21 points.
The previous night, Big Foot took down fourth-seeded Milwaukee Audubon Technology 74-70 in a regional semifinal.
The Chiefs found themselves down 37-33 at halftime. Junior Hudson Torrez had 12 points at the break.
That’s when Penniman took over the game. He had 22 points in the second half as he hit shots from the paint, the perimeter and the free-throw line.
Penniman’s surge helped the Chiefs come back and keep their season alive.
Torrez finished with 20 points.
RESULT FRIDAY
BIG FOOT 74, MILWAUKEE AUDUBON TECHNOLOGY 70
Big Foot (74)—Torrez 7-4-17, Paul 2-0-5, Gerdes 1-0-3, Penniman 9-5-27, Corey 2-0-6, Nordmeyer 3-3-11, Robinson 2-0-2. Totals 25-12-74.
Audubon (70)—Moore 4-2-11, J. Woodland 4-0-12, I. Woodland 9-4-22, Washington 6-2-15, Rivers 5-0-10. Totals 28-7-70.
Halftime—MAT 37-33. 3-point goals—BF 12 (Torrez 2, Paul, Gerdes, Penniman 4, Corey 2, Mordmeyer 2), MAT 7 (Moore, J. Woodland 4, I. Woodland, Washington). Missed free throws—BF 9, MAT 12.
RESULT SATURDAY
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 71, BIG FOOT 37
Racine St. Catherine’s (71)—Vinson Jr. 2-0-6, Hamilton 5-0-11, Mohereh 5-1-15, Thomas-Kumpula 8-0-21, Neill 1-0-2, Pitts 2-7-11, Wray 1-0-5. Totals 25-9-71.
Big Foot (37)—Torrez 2-0-5, Paul 1-0-3, Gerdes 1-3-5, Penniman 4-2-11, Corey 2-0-6, Nordmeyer 1-2-4, Robinson 1-1-3. Totals 12-7-37.
Halftime—RST 35-13. 3-point goals—RST 14 (Vinson Jr. 2, Hamilton, Mohereh 4, Thomas-Kumpula 7), BF 5 (Torrez, Paul, Penniman, Corey 2). Missed free throws—RST 1, BF 1.
- Platteville 72, Evansville 57—On Friday, No. 6 Evansville’s season ended after a Division 3 regional loss to No. 3 Platteville (19-7).
Platteville outscored Evansville (15-11) from outside the arc, hitting eight shots to the Blue Devils’ five.
Aiden Maves led Evansville in scoring with 15 points. Kole Johnson scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.
PLATTEVILLE 72, EVANSVILLE 57
Platteville (72)—Tashner 5-2-12, Digman 0-4-4, Edge 4-1-11, Ludlum 6-0-17, Boebel 1-1-3, Heer 3-2-8, Coffey 3-0-7, McClain 2-6-10. Totals 24-16-72.
Evansville (57)—Johnson 5-0-13, Geske 3-3-9, Maves 7-0-15, Holman 3-0-7, Maguigad 2-0-4, Buehl 3-3-9. Totals 23-6-57.
Halftime—P 34-22. 3-point goals—P 8 (Edge 2, Ludlum 5, Coffey), E 5 (Johnson 3, Maves, Holman). Missed free throws—P 13, E 6.
- St. Thomas More 78, Clinton 44—The 10th-seeded Cougars couldn’t pull off a big upset as they fell to the second-seeded Cavaliers on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Clinton (8-16) kept it close in the first half, trailing Saint Thomas 33-23 at halftime, but the Cavaliers exploded for 45 points in the second half to pull away.
Sophomore Reagan Flickinger had a team-high 20 points for Clinton.
In other action Friday, No. 6 Milton (15-11) fell in a Division 2 regional semifinal game 67-45 to No. 3 Mount Horeb (16-10). No. 11 Badger (9-16) also lost on Friday in a Division 1 regional game 70-47 against No. 6 Mukwonago (13-13).