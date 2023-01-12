01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Nursing a four-point lead at halftime, Big Foot turned up its defensive effort and held Brodhead to just 19 second-half points to win a Rock Valley Conference game 71-52 Thursday night.

Evan Penniman, the Chiefs' second-leading scorer on the season with an 11.8-point average, led all scorers with 21 at Brodhead High. Hudson Torrez had 18 for Big Foot (7-6 overall, 4-4 Rock Valley), while Dakota Nordmeyer scored 17.

