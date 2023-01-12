Nursing a four-point lead at halftime, Big Foot turned up its defensive effort and held Brodhead to just 19 second-half points to win a Rock Valley Conference game 71-52 Thursday night.
Evan Penniman, the Chiefs' second-leading scorer on the season with an 11.8-point average, led all scorers with 21 at Brodhead High. Hudson Torrez had 18 for Big Foot (7-6 overall, 4-4 Rock Valley), while Dakota Nordmeyer scored 17.
Cullen Walker paced the Cardinals (4-9, 2-6) with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jaxon Dooley scored 11 and Brody Riese had 10, but the trio had just 12 points between them after the break. The loss was Brodhead's sixth in a row, while Big Foot has now won two straight.
The Cardinals next play at Jefferson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the Chiefs host Clinton at the same time.
BIG FOOT 71, BRODHEAD 52
Big Foot (71)—Torrez 7-2-18, Paul 1-0-3, Peterson 1-0-2, Penniman 7-7-21, Nordmeyer 6-4-17, Robinson 5-0-10. Totals 27-13-71.
Halftime—E 44-19. 3-point goals—E 10 (Zellmer 3, Schaffner 3, McKillips 3, Bachus), C 5 (Pey. Bingham 2, Weisensel 2, Flickinger). Missed free throws—E 1, C 7. Total fouls—E 17, C 6.
Evansville 58, Whitewater 46—No further information was provided.
East Troy 74, Jefferson 51—Ryan Weed, the Rock Valley Conference's leading scorer, helped the Trojans (5-6, 5-3) jump out to a 41-28 halftime lead with 10 first-half points and didn't need to score again in his team's win at East Troy on Thursday. Finn DeBlare led the Eagles (2-10, 2-6) with 14 points.
EAST TROY 74, JEFFERSON 51
Jefferson (51)—Kammer 3-4-10, Cisse 1-0-2, Ganser 2-0-6, Altermatt 1-0-2, Schroedl 6-0-13, P. Phillips 1-0-2, DeBlare 5-3-14, E. Phillips 1-0-2. Totals 20-7-51.