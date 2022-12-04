Big Foot made 13 3-point goals to coast past Edgerton 74-65 on Friday night.
The Chiefs amassed a 13-point lead at halftime and rode its hot shooting the rest of the game. Hudson Torrez led the Chiefs in scoring with 15 points. Jayden Paul scored 14 for the team. Eli Gerdes and Evan Penniman each scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.
Leyton McKillips scored 24 points for the Crimson Tide while Olin Zellmer chipped in 16 points.
After picking up its first victory of the season, Big Foot will head to Delavan-Darien on Tuesday. After suffering its first lost of the year, Edgerton will play Jefferson at home on Thursday.
BIG FOOT 74, EDGERTON 65
Big Foot (74)–Torrez 5-4-15, Paul 4-4-14, Peterson 0-1-1, Gerdes 3-4-13, Penniman 5-0-13, Corey 2-2-8, Nordmeyer 2-2-8, Robinson 1-0-2. Totals 22-17-74.
Edgerton (65)–Hazeltine 1-0-3, Zellmer 5-4-16, Gunderson 1-2-4, Schaffner 3-1-8, Langer 1-0-2, McKillips 7-6-24, Schuman 1-0-2, Bachus 2-1-5. Totals 21-15-65.
Halftime–Big Foot 40, Edgerton 27. 3-point goals–Big Foot 13 (Torrez, Paul 2, Gerdes 3, Penniman 3, Corey 2, Nordmeyer 2), Edgerton 9 (Hazeltine, Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, McKillips 4).
- Evansville 44, Jefferson 40–The Blue Devils picked up their second straight conference victory against the Eagles.
Grayden Geske and Aiden Maves led Evansville with 11 points apiece. Jefferson (1-1, 1-1) made nine 3-point baskets in defeat.
Evansville will play at home against Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.
EVANSVILLE 44, JEFFERSON 40
Evansville (44)–Johnson 2-4-9, Geske 4-3-11, Maves 2-6-11, Holman 2-0-4, Buehl 2-5-9. Totals 12-18-44.
Jefferson (40)–Kammer 3-3-11, Cisse 1-0-2, Ganser 1-0-3, Altermatt 3-0-9, Peterson 3-0-7, Schroedl 2-1-7, Deblare 0-1-1. Totals 13-5-40.
Halftime–Evansville 24, Jefferson 18. Evansville 3-point goals–Evansville 2 (Johnson, Maves), Jefferson 9 (Altermatt 3, Kammer 2, Schroedl 2, Ganser, Peterson 1). Missed free throws–Evansville 20, Jefferson 7. Team fouls–Evansville 18, Jefferson 26.
- East Troy 76, Whitewater 68—Eight Whippets 3-pointers weren't enough to slow down Ryan Weed and the Trojans (1-2 overall, 1-1 Rock Valley Conference).
Weed scored 30 points for the Trojans (1-2 overall, 1-1 Rock Valley).
Ivan Gonzalez scored 21 points for the Whippets (0-2, 0-2) and hit three of the teams' eight 3-point goals. Wyatt Nixon scored 15 points for the team.
The Whippets will be seeking their first victory of the season at Fort Atkinson on Wednesday.
EAST TROY 76, WHITEWATER 68
East Troy (76)–Weed 11-8-30, Dessert 0-1-1, Lingford 4-3-1, Erman 8-3-19, Taylor 2-2-7, Hydusek 1-0-3, Gueder 0-2-2, Gulig 1-2-5. Totals 27-21-76.
Whitewater (68)–C. Lyon 3-2-10, M. Sagrero 1-2-5, I. Gonzalez 7-4-21, E. Rodriguez 0-2-2, M. Carollo 1-0-3, Q. Boudreau 5-2-12, W. Nixon 6-2-15. Totals 23-14-68.
Halftime–East Troy 32, Whitewater 26. 3-point goals–East Troy 3 (Taylor, Hydusek, Gulig), Whitewater 8 (Lyon 2, Sagrero, Gonzalez 3, Carollo, Nixon). Missed free throws–East Troy 13, Whitewater 7. Team fouls–East Troy 17, Whitewater 20.
- Monroe 59, Elkhorn 52–After leading at halftime 27-26, the Elks fell to the Cheesemakers.
Elkhorn (1-2) hit 11 3-pointers, but those weren't enough to outscore Monroe. Payton Moore had 20 for the Elks and hit six 3-pointers. Reid Paddock scored 14 points and hit four 3-point shots.
Elkhorn will travel to Greenfield on Tuesday.
MONROE 59, ELKHORN 52
Monroe (59)–B. Basse II 2-0-2, J. Seagreaves 6-5-16, G. Brukwicki 8-4-24, R. Mathiason 1-2-5, K. Sweeney 1-1-4, T. Markham 2-2-6, C. Wiegel 1-0-3. Totals 21-14-59.
Elkhorn (52)–T. Truesdale 1-0-3, C. Georgalas 0-2-2, C. Khaack 2-0-2, P. Moore 7-0-20, R. Paddock 5-0-14, O. Paddock 2-5-9, W. Texidor 0-2-2. Totals 16-9-52.
Halftime–Elkhorn 27, Monroe 26. 3-point goals–Monroe 6 (Brukwicki 4, Mathiason, Sweeney), Elkhorn 11 (Truesdale, Moore 6, Paddock 4). Team fouls–Monroe 12, Elkhorn 20. Missed free throws–Monroe 8, Elkhorn 0.
- Wauwatosa West 60, Milton 53–The Trojans overcame the Red Hawks' 10 3-point baskets to win the nonconference matchup.
Milton trailed by three points at halftime, but Wauwatosa West (2-1) eventually pulled away.
Brogan McIntyre scored 16 points for the Red Hawks and hit three 3-pointers. Ayden Goll also hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Matt Kirk scored 13.
Milton will travel to Monroe on Tuesday.
WAUWATOSA WEST 60, MILTON 53
Wauwatosa West (60)–J. Hansen 3-3-12, N. Barnes 1-0-2, T. Boesel 3-0-6, K. Rogers 4-1-9, M. Long 4-1-9, C. Hansen 7-1-15, O. Smith 3-0-7. Totals 25-6-60.
Milton (53)–A. Goll 3-3-12, L. Twist 0-4-4, B. McIntyre 5-3-16, M. Kirk 5-1-13, X. Wuertich 3-0-8. Totals 16-11-53.
Halftime Wauwatosa West 31, Milton 28. 3-point goals–Wauwatosa West 4 (Hansen 3, Long), Milton 10 (Goll 3, McIntyre 3, Kirk 2, Wuetrich 2). Free throws missed–Wauwatosa West 10, Milton 7. Team fouls–Wauwatosa West 19, Milton 16.