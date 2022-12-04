01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Big Foot made 13 3-point goals to coast past Edgerton 74-65 on Friday night.

The Chiefs amassed a 13-point lead at halftime and rode its hot shooting the rest of the game. Hudson Torrez led the Chiefs in scoring with 15 points. Jayden Paul scored 14 for the team. Eli Gerdes and Evan Penniman each scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. 

