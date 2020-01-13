Big Foot’s boys basketball team appears to be picking up momentum.
Three days after the Chiefs won their first game of the season, they made it two in a row Monday with an overtime victory.
Big Foot outscored Williams Bay 8-4 in overtime for a 72-68 nonconference home win.
Gus Foster scored 19 of his team-high 26 points in the second half and overtime for Big Foot. Jack Gillingham scored 10 of his 14 after halftime, as well.
Eli Greco (12 points) and Mason Bennett (10) gave the Chiefs four players in double figures.
Jaden Randall made four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points for Williams Bay.
Big Foot hosts Beloit Turner in Rock Valley Conference play Thursday.
BIG FOOT 72, WILLIAMS BAY 68Williams Bay (68)—Randall 5-13-27, West 3-0-6, Norton 1-0-2, Viss 0-1-1, Manelli 3-1-7, Schultz 1-0-3, Edington 3-1-9, Venteicher 4-5-13. Totals: 20-21-68.
Big Foot (72)—Bennett 2-5-10, Demco 2-2-7, Greco 4-3-12, Peterson 0-2-2, Gillingham 5-4-14, Foster 10-6-26. Totals: 23-22-72.
Williams Bay 27 37 4—68
Walworth Big Foot 28 36 8—72
3-point goals—Williams Bay 7 (Randall 4, Edington 2, Schultz), Big Foot. Free throws missed—Williams Bay 16, Big Foot. Total fouls—Williams Bay 30, Big Foot. Fouled out—West, Norton, Manelli, Venteicher.
Delavan-Darien 78, Clinton 35—The visiting Comets built a 41-17 lead by halftime and made 10 3-pointers in a nonconference victory.
Oliver Hetzel scored 18 points and Luke Freitag 15 as Delavan-Darien picked up its second victory of the season.
Tyler Dominy led the Cougars with 14 points.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 78, CLINTON 35Delavan-Darien (78)—Winkle 4-0-9, J. Cesarz 0-2-2, McCann 0-1-1, Freitag 5-2-15, Janssen 4-0-9, Hembrook 1-0-3, Butke 1-0-3, Hetzel 8-0-18, Greenwald 1-2-4, Morales 3-0-7, E. Cesarc 2-3-7. Totals: 29-10-78.
Clinton (35)—Dominy 5-2-14, Marchillo 1-0-2, Espinoza 0-1-1, Howard 0-2-2, Rangel 1-2-4, DuCharme 1-0-2, Peterson 1-0-2, Aceves 2-0-4, Mueller 0-2-2, Klein 1-0-2. Totals: 12-9-35.
Delavan-Darien 41 37—78
Clinton 17 18—35
3-point goals—DD 10 (Freitag 3, Hetzel 2, Winkle, Janssen, Hembrook, Butke, Morales), C 2 (Dominy 2). Free throws missed—DD 6, C 18. Total fouls—DD 25, C 18.
Waterloo 54, Parkview 53—The Vikings suffered a nonconference road loss.
Connor Simonson scored 14 points, Maverick Kundert added a dozen and Zac Unseth and Tyler Oswald each had 10 for Parkview, which fell to 5-7.
WATERLOO 54, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 53Parkview (53)—Unseth 4-0-10, Barlass 0-3-3, Oswald 4-0-10, Simonson 6-0-14, Kundert 4-4-12, Crane 2-0-4. Totals: 20-7-53.
Waterloo (54)—Hager 1-0-2, Huebner 2-1-5, Unzueta 1-0-2, Tschanz 2-0-4, Wolff 5-2-12, Bostwick 6-4-19, Jiles 0-8-8, Filter 1-0-2. Totals: 18-15-54.
Orfordville Parkview 26 27—53
Waterloo 25 29—54
3-point goals—P 6 (Unseth 2, Oswald 2, Simonson 2), W 3 (Bostwick 3). Free throws missed—P 3, W 6. Total fouls—P 18, W 14.