BELOIT—Beloit Turner boys basketball head coach Ken Watkins might want to write down exactly what it was he said to his team at halftime on Tuesday night.
Because whatever it was, the Trojans came out of the locker room and poured on 63 second-half points as they surged to a 93-78 win over Lake Mills.
“We talked about limiting them to one and done,” Watkins said. “I thought that our pressure and depth might get to them a little bit. That’s as good a second half as I’ve been a part of in recent memory.”
The L-Cats (11-7), who currently sit atop the Capitol Conference standings, came out at the start of the game knocking down shot after shot.
Turner’s (17-2) dynamic offense kept pace, but the defense couldn’t seem to find a way to limit an aggressive Lake Mills offense that found points on both the perimeter and inside.
“We weathered the early storm of them shooting it really well,” Watkins said. “There were a couple of times it looked like things could balloon, but we never let it get out of reach.”
Senior Will Lauterbach was a big part of the solid offense in the first half as he put up 10 points before halftime with his quick, hard-nosed drives to the basket.
“Will’s been phenomenal on both ends of the floor,” Watkins said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t quit playing hard and has a knack for getting a key basket or rebound. He’s been like clockwork recently.”
The L-Cats held a slim 34-30 lead at halftime, but the Trojans couldn’t be stopped afterwards.
Junior Zay Howard helped force turnovers and turn them into buckets early as the Trojans’ defense had several big steals in the second half.
“We picked up the energy,” Lauterbach said. “We pressured and got in the passing lanes. They’re a young team, so we just wanted to pressure more.”
The score stayed close until Lake Mills’ Matthew Stenbroten picked up his fifth foul before receiving a technical. The Trojans picked up six points off the possession with four free throws and a layup to make it 71-63.
“It was a big part of the game,” Lauterbach said. “We had to take advantage of it. It helped the momentum a lot.”
Turner never looked back as senior Konner Giddley stole the ball and hit shots while Lauterbach hit some layups and a three as the Trojans kept their foot on the gas for the win.
Giddley led Turner with 25 points while Lauterbach scored 23 as five different Trojans scored into the double-digits.
“We just kept pushing the ball and getting up the floor quick,” Lauterbach said of the offense. “We’re a hard offense to gameplan for. We play hard and fast. It’s fun when our offense is rolling.”
The game against Lake Mills was one of many tough ones to come for Turner, which has a rematch with Edgerton, one of the two teams the Trojans lost to this season, on Thursday. In addition to the win, Turner entered The Associated Press’ state rankings at No. 10 in Division 3, tied with Prescott with five points in balloting.
“I told the guys tonight, this feels good,” Watkins said. “But we’ve got to have a short memory and get ready to go for a really tough opponent who’s going to be ready to play.”
BELOIT TURNER 93, LAKE MILLS 78
Lake Mills (78)—Horkan 4-0-9, Stenbroten 6-4-18, Bender 10-4-25, Carrigan 4-0-10, Schaefer 1-0-3, Wendorf 1-0-2, Benish 4-0-11. Totals 30-8-78.
Turner (93)—Howard 5-4-14, Giddley 8-6-25, Teague-Johnson 6-1-14, Lauterbach 10-2-23, Hoppe 1-0-2, Sutherland 2-0-4, Repta 4-2-11. Totals 36-15-93.
Halftime—LM 34-30. 3-point goals—LM 10 (Benish 3, Stenbroten 2, Carrigan 2, Horkan, Schaefer), BT 6 (Giddley 3, Teague-Johnson, Lauterbach, Repta). Missed free throws—LM 1, BT 4. Total fouls—LM 17, BT 14. Fouled out: Stenbroten (LM).
Elkhorn 75, Whitewater 46—A strong defensive effort in the first half lifted the Elks past the Whippets in nonconference action Tuesday night in Elkhorn for the home team’s Senior Night.
Elkhorn (6-13 overall, 4-6 Southern Lakes) held Whitewater (0-19, 0-13 Rock Valley) to eight first-half points and led 27-8 at the break.
Reid (14) and Owen (13) Paddock combined for 27 points for the Elks, and Payton Moore contributed 11, including three 3-point baskets.
Wyatt Nixon led all scorers, putting up 16 points for the Whippets. Charlie Lyon added 13 for Whitewater.
The Elks’ next game is the first of five road contests to end their season, a 7 p.m. contest at Lake Geneva Badger on Friday. The Whippets are set to host Jefferson at 7 p.m. Thursday.
ELKHORN 75, WHITEWATER 46
Whitewater (46)—Lyon 4-2-13, Condon 2-0-6, Gonzalez 3-0-6, Parabotean 1-0-3, Carollo 1-0-3, Ellenwood 1-0-2, Nixon 4-6-16. Totals 16-8-46.
Elkhorn (75)—Forster 3-1-7, Truesdale 2-0-5, Georgalas 2-2-6, Knaack 3-3-9, Moore 4-0-11, R. Paddock 5-3-14, O. Paddock 6-0-13, Ringhand 1-0-3, Meinel 2-0-5, Smith 1-0-2. Totals 29-9-75.
Halftime—E 27-8. 3-point goals—E 8 (Moore 3, Truesdale, R. Paddock, O. Paddock, Ringhand, Meinel), W 9 (Lyon 3, Condon 2, Nixon 2, Parabotean, Carollo). Missed free throws—E 6, W 2. Total fouls—E 13, W 17.
Westosha Central 62, Lake Geneva Badger 43—A trio of double-digit scorers led the Falcons past the Badgers despite Brad Lyon’s 18-point performance.
Joe Liptak added seven points for Badger (9-11 overall, 5-6 Southern Lakes), but no other player had more than four.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 62, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 43
Westosha Central (62)—Sippy 1-0-2, Burns 4-0-11, Meininger 1-0-2, Kinzler 6-2-15, Schultz 1-2-4, Griffin 2-2-7, Andersno 8-1-17, Turner 2-0-4. Totals 25-7-62.
Badger (43)—Lyon 7-2-18, Cataldo 1-1-3, Liptak 3-1-7, Thomas 0-1-1, Scheiderman 1-0-2, Slattery 1-0-2, Bishop 2-0-4, Walser 1-0-2. Totals 18-8-39.
Halftime—WC 38-22. 3-point goals—WC 5 (Burns 3, Kinzler, Griffin), LGB 7 (Turner 4, Lyon 2, Cataldo). Missed free throws—WC 1, LGB 4.
Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37—Jaquarius Bent scored 24 points for the Cardinals to lead all scorers in his team’s nonconference win over the Comets (1-19) on Tuesday night.
Delavan-Darien dropped to 1-19 on the season. Its next game is at 7 p.m. Friday at Burlington.
MILWAUKEE SOUTH 57, DELAVAN-DARIEN 37
Delavan-Darien (37)—Rendon 5, Childers 3, Duckworth 5, Schroeder 3, Szcap 10, Lumkes 2, Wallman 9.
Milwaukee South (57)—Nobil 3, Cowser 4, Torres 9, Lemon 8, Bent 24, Miles 2, Dorsey 7.