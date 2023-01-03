Beloit Turner’s balanced scoring attack overcame a 30-9 disparity in 3-point scoring to beat Big Foot in a return to Rock Valley Conference play for both teams Tuesday night in the town of Beloit.
Tyshawn Teague-Johnson led all scorers with 18 points for the Trojans (9-1 overall, 5-1 Rock Valley). Will Lauterbach wasn’t far behind with 15, and Zay Howard and Konner Giddley both had a dozen.
Hudson Torrez led the way for the Chiefs (5-5, 3-3), scoring 15 points on five 3-point field goals. Evan Penniman had 13 and Dakota Nordmeyer scored 11, but it wasn’t enough to hang with the second-place Trojans.
Turner’s next game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Jefferson, while Big Foot hosts East Troy at the same time.
BELOIT TURNER 78, BIG FOOT 53
Big Foot (53)—Torrez 5-0-15, Paul 0-4-4, Gerdes 2-3-9, Penniman 4-3-13, Corey 0-1-1, Nordmeyer 4-2-11. Totals 15-13-53.
Turner (78)—Howard 5-2-12, Giddley 4-4-12, Teague-Johnson 8-1-18, Lauterbach 6-3-15, Hoppe 1-4-6, Sutherland 2-0-5, Hughes 1-2-4, Repta 1-2-5, Elliott 0-1-1. Totals 28-19-78.
Halftime—T 40-28. 3-point goals—BF 10 (Torrez 5, Gerdes 2, Penniman 2, Nordmeyer), T 3 (Teague-Johnson, Sutherland, Repta). Missed free throws—BF 5, T 9. Total fouls—BF 25, T 15. Fouled out—Robinson (BF).
Evansville 71, Brodhead 48—Cullen Walker led all scorers with 24 points for the Cardinals, but Austin Maves, who led the Blue Devils with 23, got a little more help from his friends in the win.
Grayden Geske contributed 17 points for Evansville (4-6, 3-3) while Kole Johnson added 16 in the Blue Devils’ win. Maves, Geske and Johnson combined for 23 made field goals, more than Brodhead’s team total.
Walker’s output included three 3-point makes. Jaxon Dooley was the only other Cardinal in double figures, scoring 11 for Brodhead (4-7, 2-4).
Brodhead’s next game is on the road at Edgerton at 7 p.m. Friday, while Evansville is set to host Clinton at the same time.
EVANSVILLE 71, BRODHEAD 48
Brodhead (48)—Walker 9-3-24, Bockhop 1-0-2, Pinnow 1-1-3, Dooley 4-3-11, Riese 2-2-6, Engen 1-0-2. Totals 18-9-48.
Evansville (71)—Johnson 7-0-16, Geske 8-1-17, Maves 10-2-23, Holman 3-0-6, Maguigad 1-0-2, Burkhalter 1-0-2, Buehl 2-1-5. Totals 32-4-71.
Halftime—E 38-21. 3-point goals—B 3 (Walker 3), E 3 (Johnson 2, Maves). Missed free throws—B 11, E 4. Total fouls—B 9, E 15.
Edgerton 59, East Troy 43—Leyton McKillips led the Crimson Tide with 20 points to take sole possession of third place in the Rock Valley standings at 4-2 (Edgerton is 5-3 overall).
Olin Zellmer scored 16 in the win, while Preston Schaffner had 12. All three of those Edgerton players made a pair of 3-pointers.
Ryan Weed led the Trojans (3-6, 3-3) with 15 points.
Edgerton is scheduled to host Milton at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a nonconference game.
EDGERTON 59, EAST TROY 43
Edgerton (59)—Zellmer 6-2-16, Gunderson 1-0-3, Schaffner 5-0-12, McKillips 7-4-20, Schuman 0-2-2, Fox 2-2-6. Totals 21-10-59.
East Troy (43)—Weed 5-5-15, Dessart 2-0-4, Lingford 2-4-9, Erman 4-2-10, Geuder 0-1-1, Burke 1-1-4. Totals 14-13-43.
Halftime—E 27-18. 3-point goals—E 7 (Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, McKillips 2), ET 2 (Lingford, Burke). Missed free throws—E 2, ET 18.
Clinton 80, Whitewater 56—No further information was provided. The Whippets’ next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at home against McFarland.
- Oregon 69, Elkhorn 55—Despite 15 and 14 points from Owen and Reid Paddock, the Elks (1-9 overall, 0-4 Southern Lakes) dropped their ninth straight game in losing to the Panthers (6-3, 3-2 Badger West).
Oregon’s Billy McCorkle led all scorers with 18 points.
Carter Georgalas and Payton Moore joined the Paddocks as Elks who scored in double digits with 10 points apiece.
OREGON 69, ELKHORN 55
Oregon (69)—Patterson 1-0-2, Bush 6-0-16, McCorkle 6-2-18, Mihm 0-2-2, Miles 5-0-10, Schoenecker 6-2-14, Rulsch 1-2-4, Hermsdorf 1-1-3. Totals 26-9-69.
Elkhorn (55)—Truesdale 1-0-2, Georgalas 4-1-10, Moore 4-1-10, R. Paddock 5-1-14, Forster 1-0-2, O. Paddock 5-3-15. Totals 20-6-55.
Halftime—O 28-21. 3-point goals—O 8 (Bush 4, McCorkle 4), E 9 (O. Paddock 4, R. Paddock 3, Georgalas, Moore). Missed free throws—O 6, E 3. Total fouls—O 13, E 14.