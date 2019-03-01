The Umnus brothers were busy Friday night.

The Elkhorn Area High School seniors combined for 31 points in Friday’s 62-51 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal win over visiting Burlington.

Both Vince and Luke Umnus had seven points at halftime as the third-seeded Elks built a 31-22 lead over the sixth-seeded Demons midway through the game.

The Elks held on the rest of the way. Vince Umnus finished with 17 points, and Luke added 14 to lead Elkhorn.

Burlington was led by 14 points from Dylan Runkel.

Elkhorn will travel Saturday to play second-seeded East Troy, which beat Union Grove 80-52 Friday.

ELKHORN 62, BURLINGTON 51

Burlington (51)—Krause 2-0-6; Berezowitz 2-2-6; Safar 2-0-4; O’Laughlin 2-0-6; Webley 2-1-5; Runkel 6-2-14; Turzenski 4-0-10. Totals: 20-5-51.

Elkhorn (62)—Johnson 4-0-9; Lauderdale 1-0-2; Larson 4-2-11; L. Umnus 5-4-14; Davey 1-0-3; V. Umnus 7-0-17; Hergott 0-1-1; Brown 1-2-5. Totals: 23-9-62.

Burlington 22 29—51

Elkhorn 31 31—62

3-point goals—Burlington 6 (Krause 2, O’Laughlin 2, Turzenski 2), Elkhorn 8 (V. Umnus 3, Johnson 1, Lauderdale 1, Larson 1, Davey 1, Brown 1). Free throws missed—Burlington 7, Elkhorn 4. Total fouls—Burlington 15, Elkhorn 14.

Division 4

Parkview 57, Waterloo 33—The Vikings went on a 10-point run to start the second half and pulled away from visiting Waterloo in a Division 4 regional semifinal.

Three different Parkview players—Aydon Campbell, Eli Hoscheit and Justin Balch—each scored 12 points, while Spencer Noel led Waterloo with 11.

Top-seeded Parkview hosts fifth-seeded Deerfield on Saturday in a regional final.

PARKVIEW 57, WATERLOO 33

Waterloo (33)—Brey 2-2-6; Lanigan 1-0-2; Noel 4-0-11; Bostwick 2-1-5; Jilien 1-0-2; Strnad 1-0-3; Filter 1-2-4. Totals: 12-5-33.

Parkview (57)—Meza 1-0-2; Brown 1-0-3; Simonson 2-1-5; Campbell 3-6-12; Hoscheit 4-1-12; Balch 4-2-12; Unseth 1-0-2; Burns 0-1-1; Tracy 2-1-6; Crane 0-2-2. Totals: 18-14-57.

Waterloo 17 16—33

Parkview; 24 33—57

3-point goals—Waterloo 6 (Noel 3, Jilien 1, Strnad 1, Filter 1), Parkview 7 (Hoscheit 3, Balch 2, Brown 1, Tracy 1). Free throws missed—Waterloo 6, Parkview 9. Total fouls—Waterloo 20, Parkview 14.

Belleville 71, Brodhead 56—A game-high 26 points from Dawson McGinty were not enough for the Cardinals (6-18) to spring an upset.’

Brodhead was within four points at halftime before Belleville pulled away.

Belleville had three players score 12 points or more.

BELLEVILLE 71, BRODHEAD 59

Brodhead (59)—Van Whye 1-0-2; McGinty 8-7-26; Malcook 2-4-8; Green 2-0-5; Walker 5-0-14; Kloepping 1-0-3; Knuth 0-1-1. Totals: 19-12-59.

Belleville (71)—O’Rourke 0-5-5; Winkers 4-3-12; A.Fahey 5-0-15; Schulting 1-1-3; Schrader 2-0-4; Gratz 2-0-4; Clark 9-1-20; S.Fahey 2-2-8. Totals 25-11-71.

Brodhead 31 28—59

Belleville 35 36—71

3-point goals—Brodhead 9 (McGinty 3, Green 1, Walker 4, Kloepping 1), Belleville 10 (Winkers 1, A.Fahey 5, Clark 2, S.Fahey 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 3, Belleville 7. Total fouls —Belleville 13, Brodhead 16.

Division 3

Martin Luther 84, Big Foot 52—The Chiefs fell behind 14-4 and saw their season end at the hands of the host Spartans.

Trequan Carrington scored a game-high 22 points for Martin Luther, while Logan Eischeid led Big Foot with 17.

The Chiefs finished the season 10-14.

MARTIN LUTHER 84, BIG FOOT 52

Big Foot (52)—Hildebrandt 1-0-2; Schoenbeck 1-0-2; Greco 1-0-2; Eischeid 6-2-17; Hibl 1-0-2; Buchholz 1-0-2; Foster 1-2-4; Courier 6-1-13; Gillingham 4-0-8. Totals: 22-5-52.

Martin Luther (84)—Carrington 10-0-22; Evans 7-3-19; Jones 4-2-10; Moore 1-0-2; Immekus 1-1-4; Harrison 3-0-6; Scholfield 3-0-8; Brown 1-0-2; King 4-2-11. Totals: 34-8-84.

Big Foot 26 26—52

Martin Luther 42 42—84

3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Eischeid 3), Martin Luther 8 (Carrington 2, Evans 2, Scholfield 2, Immekus 1, King 1). Free throws missed—Big Foot 3, Martin Luther 6.

Division 1

Madison East 103, Badger 38—The Badgers (5-19) were outscored 59-17 in the first half. Kale Rodgers scored 12 points for Badger.

Madison East got a game-high 19 points from Anthony Washington.

EAST 103, BADGER 38

Badger (38)—Rodgers 3-3-12; McGreevy 3-0-7; Johnston 1-0-2; Popenhagen 1-0-2; DuMez 3-0-7; Bishop 1-1-3; Larson 1-0-3; Nickel 1-0-2. Totals: 14-4-38.

East (103)—Thompson 4-0-8; Neubauer 5-2-13; Jones 4-1-10; Washington 7-3-19; McKinley 2- 0-4; Baumann 3-0- 9; Devitt 2-0-4; Puglielli 3-1-9; Justice 1-0-2; McIntosh 2-0-6; Boyton 3-6-12; Tupta 1- 0-2; Anderson 2-0-5. Totals: 27-13-103.

Lake Geneva Badger 17 21—38

Madison East 59 44—103

3-point goals—Badger 6 (Rodgers 3, McGreevy 1, DuMez 1, Larson 1), Madison East 12 (Neubauer 1, Jones 1, Washington 2, Baumann 3, Puglielli 2, McIntosh 2, Anderson 1). Free throws missed—Badger 2, Madison East 4. Total fouls—Madison East 10, Badger 15. Fouled out— Popenhagen.