The state’s No. 2-ranked team posted yet another lopsided win as it seeks to hold onto first place in the Big Eight Conference.

Anthony Washington scored 15 points and Montae Thompson contributed 12 as the Madison East High boys basketball team overwhelmed Janesville Parker 72-47 for its third straight victory.

The Purgolders (17-1, 13-1 Big Eight) have defeated three opponents by a combined 60 points since a surprising loss to Madison West on Jan. 18.

Tremar Curry led Parker (2-15, 1-13 Big Eight) with 15 points—his 12th game this season in double figures.

“We played with a lot more energy than we brought the first time against East,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said, referencing East’s 67-30 win over Parker on Dec. 13. “They slowly pulled away, but we did a good job of making them work.”

The Vikings travel to Middleton next Thursday.

MADISON EAST 72, JANESVILLE PARKER 47

Parker (47)—DeLong 2-0-6, Biba 4-1-9, Collins 0-1-1, Verden 0-1-1, A. Thompson 2-0-5, Kluge 1-1-3, Curry 6-2-15, Hartwig 0-2-2. Totals: 15-13-47.

East (72)—Jones 3-1-7, Washington 5-2-15, McKinley 2-0-4, Thompson 4-3-12, W. Davis 0-1-1, Bauman 3-0-9, Boynton 3-1-7, Dvziell 1-0-2, Fudale 1-0-2, Justice 2-1-5, Putka 2-0-5, B. Davis 2-1-3. Totals: 28-10-72.

Parker 26 21—47

East 39 33-72

3-point goals—Parker 4 (DeLong 2, Thompson 1, Curry 1), East 6 (Bauman 3, Washington 1, Thompson 1, Putka 1). Free throws missed—Parker 13, East 7. Total fouls—Parker 17, East 24.