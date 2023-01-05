01STOCK_BASKETBALL
FORT ATKINSON—Milton used a late, tie-breaking 8-0 run to snatch momentum and defeat host Fort Atkinson 51-46 in a Badger East boys basketball game Thursday.

The Blackhawks, who had a three-game win streak snapped, went 4 of 11 at the free throw line and found themselves locked in a 35-all tie after a layup by senior guard Eli Cosson, who led all scorers with 16 points, with four minutes left.

