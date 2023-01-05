FORT ATKINSON—Milton used a late, tie-breaking 8-0 run to snatch momentum and defeat host Fort Atkinson 51-46 in a Badger East boys basketball game Thursday.
The Blackhawks, who had a three-game win streak snapped, went 4 of 11 at the free throw line and found themselves locked in a 35-all tie after a layup by senior guard Eli Cosson, who led all scorers with 16 points, with four minutes left.
Milton scored the next eight points—capped by a pair of free throws by junior guard Ayden Goll—to lead 43-35 with 1 minute, 40 seconds left.
Fort crept within three in the final 30 seconds on a layup by sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey before the Red Hawks (7-5, 4-2 Badger East) hit three free throws to salt it away for the final margin.
Fort sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz hit a pair of 3s in a short span in the first half as the sides traded the lead before halftime. Milton ultimately took a 25-23 lead to the break after Laine Twist was fouled underneath at the buzzer and hit a pair of free throws.
Blackhawks senior forward Kroix Kucken’s 3-point play midway through the second period gave the hosts a 3-point edge. Milton’s Brogan McIntyre, who tallied a team-high 14 points, buried a 3 a minute later to knot it up at 33-all.
The Red Hawks are set to host Cedarburg at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a nonconference matchup.