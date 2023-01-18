Milton’s Ayden Goll battles for a loose ball with Westosha Central’s Quinn Burns during the first half of their game in Milton on Wednesday. Goll scored 16 points to lead all scorers, but the Red Hawks couldn't complete a second-half comeback in a 63-58 nonconference loss to the Falcons.
Milton’s Ayden Goll battles for a loose ball with Westosha Central’s Quinn Burns during the first half of their game in Milton on Wednesday. Goll scored 16 points to lead all scorers, but the Red Hawks couldn't complete a second-half comeback in a 63-58 nonconference loss to the Falcons.
Thirteen was Milton's unlucky number against Westosha Central on Wednesday night.
Three Falcons scored 13 to help their team escape the Red Hawks' home gym with a 63-58 nonconference victory.
Westosha built a 31-22 lead through the first half of play despite six made 3-pointers for the Red Hawks (8-7 ovearll, 4-3 Badger East) in the opening 18 minutes. Milton worked its way back into the contest in the second half of the game, led by Ayden Goll's 10 points after the break.
The Red Hawks were within a single possession of the Southern Lakes co-leaders several times through the final minutes of the game, including down 60-58 with less than a minute to play, but they couldn't get the stop that would've given them the opportunity to tie.
Goll finished with 16 points, which led all scorers, while Brogan McIntyre and Matt Kirk contributed 12 and 11, respectively. Milton made 11 3-point shots in the game.
Liam Lubkeman, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, led Westosha (11-2, 5-1 Southern Lakes) with 15 points.
The Red Hawks are slated to play Reedsburg in Mount Horeb Saturday afternoon in a Badger Challenge crossover matchup.