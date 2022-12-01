Boys basketball: Milton locks in from free-throw line in nonconference win over Elkhorn By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matt Kirk and Brogan McIntyre led the Milton Red Hawks to a nonconference victory at Elkhorn on Thursday night.Kirk scored 23 points and went 8 for 7 from the free-throw line while McIntyre was a perfect 7 for 7 from the stripe in the Red Hawks’ 58-54 win.Payton Moore had 24 for the Elks on 10 field goals. Reid Paddock contributed 14 for Elkhorn, which led 29-27 at halftime.The Red Hawks did not make a 3-pointer in the game but made up for it by going 20 for 23 from the free-throw line, where the Elks only had eight attempts.MILTON 58, ELKHORN 54Milton (58)—Goll 4-5-13, Twist 2-0-4, McIntyre 4-7-15, Kirk 8-7-23, Wuetrich 1-1-3. Totals 19-20-58.Elkhorn (54)—Forster 1-0-2, Truesdale 3-0-6, Georgalas 2-0-4, Moore 10-0-24, R. Paddock 4-5-14, O. Paddock 2-0-4. Totals 22-5-54.Halftime—Elkhorn 29, Milton 27. 3-point goals—M 0, E 5 (Moore 4, R. Paddock). Free throws missed—M 3, E 3. Total fouls—M 13, E 17. Fouled out—Wuetrich (M), O. Paddock (E). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form