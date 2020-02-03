Burlington’s boys basketball team seems to be finding its groove as the stretch run of the regular season begins.
The Demons held host Milton to just one 3-pointer in winning a nonconference game 54-47 on Monday night.
It was Burlington’s fifth victory in a row, and it now has a 9-8 overall record.
The Red Hawks (8-8) came into the game averaging just over seven 3-pointers per game, according to stats uploaded to wissports.net.
Burlington built a 31-19 lead by halftime and held on from there behind 18 points from Dane Kornely.
Jack Campion led Milton with 19, while Ethan Burrows added 12.
BURLINGTON 54, MILTON 47Burlington (54)—Minnich 2-0-4, O’Laughlin 1-2-4, Berezowitz 4-0-10, Kornely 8-1-18, Koeppen 1-0-3, Runkel 4-2-10, Kniep 2-0-5. Totals: 22-5-54.
Milton (47)—Campion 8-3-19, Burrows 5-2-12, Weberpal 2-1-5, Widner 2-0-5, Haefner 1-1-3, Bothun 0-1-1, Kudrna 2-0-4. Totals: 19-8-47.
Burlington 31 23—54
Milton 19 28—47
3-point goals—B 5 (Berezowitz 2, Kornely, Koeppen, Kniep), M 1 (Widner). Free throws missed—B 2, M 6. Total fouls—B 15, M 16. Fouled out—Campion.
Southern Lakes
Union Grove 73, Delavan-Darien 65—The visiting Comets had a nine-point lead at halftime, but the Broncos came storming back.
Union Grove outscored Delavan-Darien 49-32 after halftime.
The Broncos are 7-7 overall and 5-4 in the Southern Lakes. Delavan-Darien fell to 2-13 and 1-8.
UNION GROVE 73, DELAVAN-DARIEN 65Delavan-Darien (65)—McCann 3-1-7, Freitag 6-1-14, Hembrook 1-2-5, Cerros 1-0-3, Hetzel 4-2-11, Greenwald 2-0-5, Morales 1-0-2, E. Cesarz 7-3-18. Totals: 25-9-65.
Union Grove (73)—Rampulla 2-2-6, Hilardes 3-10-16, Domagalski 2-1-7, Long 11-2-24, Pfeffer 4-0-11, Ketterhagen 1-0-3, Johnson 1-4-6. Totals: 24-19-73.
Delavan-Darien 33 32—65
Union Grove 24 49—73
3-point goals—DD 6 (Freitag, Hembrook, Cerros, Hetzel, Greenwald, Cesarz), UG 6 (Pfeffer 3, Domagalski 2, Ketterhagen). Free throws missed—DD 5, UG 6. Total fouls—DD 20, UG 15. Fouled out—Hembrook.