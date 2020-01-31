Sixty-one has been somewhat of a magic number for Milton's boys basketball team this season.
In games where the Red Hawks have scored 61 or more points, they are 7-0. In games where they score 60 points or less, they are 1-6.
They were held to a season low 47 Friday night, falling at Stoughton 57-47 in a Badger South Conference game.
Milton led early on but trailed by six at the break and could not recover.
Zack Bothun made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points, the lone Milton player in double figures.
STOUGHTON 57, MILTON 47
Milton (47)--Campion 3-2-9, Jordahl 2-2-8, Burrows 1-2-4, Nelson 1-0-2, Weberpal 1-1-3, Widner 1-0-2, Bothun 4-4-15, Kudrna 1-2-4. Totals: 14-13-47.
Stoughton (57)--McGee 12-5-31, Knauf 1-0-3, Hobson 2-1-5, Sproul 3-2-8, McGuire 0-1-1, Fernholz 1-0-2, Chase 1-0-2, Nelson 2-1-5. Totals: 22-10-57.
Milton;18;29--47
Stoughton;24;33--57
3-point goals--M 6 (Bothun 3, Jordahl 2, Campion), S 3 (McGee 2, Knauf). Free throws missed--M 14, S 8. Total fouls--M 17, S 19.
Southern Lakes
- Union Grove 76, Badger 59--The Broncos won in a game that looked like a 3-point shooting contest.
Union Grove made 14 shots from beyond the arc to the Badgers' 10.
Ty McGreevy had 20 points for Badger.
UNION GROVE 76, BADGER 59
Badger (59)--McGreevy 7-2-20, Giovingo 1-0-3, DuMez 3-5-11, Bishop 6-5-18, Deleskiewicz 2-1-5, Faul 1-0-2. Totals: 20-9-59.
Union Grove (76)--Rampulla 2-0-4, Hilardes 3-8-14, Ross 1-0-3, Donagalski 5-0-15, Long 6-0-12, Phiffer 3-0-9, Delagrave 1-0-2, Ketterhagen 1-0-2, Skalecki 4-0-12. Totals: 26-8-76.
Lake Geneva Badger;23;36--59
Union Grove;34;40--74
3-point goals--B 10 (Bishop 5, McGreevy 4, Giovingo), UG 14 (Donagalski 5, Skalecki 4, Phiffer 3, Ross, Delagrave). Free throws missed--B 4, UG 3.
- Wilmot 76, Delavan-Darien 64--The Panthers put up 76 points despite just four players scoring.
Kevin Sandman had 29 and London Glass 28 to lead the home team to a victory.
Oliver Hetzel led four Comets in double figures with 21 points. Mateo Morales added 14, Erik Cesarz 12 and Luke Freitag 10.
WILMOT 76, DELAVAN-DARIEN 64
Delavan-Darien (64)--McCann 1-0-2, Freitag 4-2-10, Hembrook 0-2-2, Hetzel 9-1-21, Morales 6-2-14, E. Cesarz 5-1-12, J. Cesarz 1-1-3. Totals: 26-9-64.
Wilmot (76)--Lindsay 2-0-5, Glass 9-9-28, Jared Camp 6-2-14, Sandman 9-8-29.
Delavan-Darien;26;38--64
Wilmot;32;44--76
3-point goals--DD 3 (Hetzel 2, E. Cesarz), W 5 (Sandman 3, Lindsay, Glass). Free throws missed--DD 11, W 4.