01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

No. 12 Janesville Parker ended its season in heartbreaking fashion after an early injury to J.J. Douglas. The Vikings held their own but ultimately fell 58-55 to No. 5 Waukesha South in a WIAA Division 1 boys basketball semifinal game.

Two minutes into the contest, Douglas was forced to exit after landing on a Waukesha South player's foot and injured his ankle. Parker (8-17) was also without forward Sam Bess.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you