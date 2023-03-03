No. 12 Janesville Parker ended its season in heartbreaking fashion after an early injury to J.J. Douglas. The Vikings held their own but ultimately fell 58-55 to No. 5 Waukesha South in a WIAA Division 1 boys basketball semifinal game.
Two minutes into the contest, Douglas was forced to exit after landing on a Waukesha South player's foot and injured his ankle. Parker (8-17) was also without forward Sam Bess.
Without its leading rebounder, Parker fought hard and was led by guard Tre Miller who scored 20 points. Miller hit 1,000 career points in the game and is now Parker's all-time leading scorer with 1,013 points.
"(I'm) very proud of Tre," said Parker coach Matt Bredesen. "(He's had a) tremendous two years on varsity. To set the school's all-time scoring record in two years of varsity is incredible. Proud to have been part of his journey and he left his mark on Parker basketball."
The Vikings led 30-25 at halftime, but were unable to close out the game in the second half.
Parker held a two-point lead with a minute left in the contest before Waukesha South's Tyran Cook hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game. Now with the lead, the Blackshirts (13-12) doubled Miller and Parker's Jeff Rowin missed an open field goal and 3-pointer to close out the game.
"In a season of lots of close games, which we couldn't finish early but finished later in year, it was only fitting this came to the last couple minutes," Bredesen said. "Not having J.J. killed us as he affects the game so much."
Guard Kadin Babbitt scored 14 points in the game and hit three 3-pointers.
While the Vikings' season is over, Bredesen saw growth from his juniors this year and has expectations for next year.
"I told my juniors J.J., Kadin Babbitt, Keegan Skrzypchak, Jeff Rowin, Paul Kim and Gabe Bowers (that) the torch is passed on to them," Bredesen said. "(They've) got lots of experience this season and grew a ton. I am looking for big things next year."