Early this season, Janesville Parker picked up its first boys basketball win over Madison Memorial in decades. The Spartans made sure there would be no repeat performance.

Sam Mickelson scored 23 points for the Spartans (9-7 overall, 9-4 Big Eight) and Braylen Blue added 15 of his own in Memorial's 78-62 win over the Vikings (4-12, 4-9) at Parker High on Saturday afternoon.

