Early this season, Janesville Parker picked up its first boys basketball win over Madison Memorial in decades. The Spartans made sure there would be no repeat performance.
Sam Mickelson scored 23 points for the Spartans (9-7 overall, 9-4 Big Eight) and Braylen Blue added 15 of his own in Memorial's 78-62 win over the Vikings (4-12, 4-9) at Parker High on Saturday afternoon.
The first matchup on Dec. 6 gave the Vikings a 2-1 Big Eight record and made the Spartans 1-2 in league play. Since then, Memorial has been on the rise with a 7-1 conference record before Saturday's win while Parker struggled and went 2-7 against Big Eight opponents.
J.J. Douglas and Sam Bess both scored 16 to lead Parker's team, and Tre Miller added 15. Only two other Vikings scored in the game, and neither had more than nine points.
Parker is scheduled to travel to Sun Prairie for a game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at East High School.
MADISON MEMORIAL 78, JANESVILLE PARKER 62
Madison Memorial (78)—Blue 4-6-15, A. Wischhoff 2-4-8, I. Wischhoff 0-2-2, Watkins 4-0-8, Taylor 4-0-8, Dykstra 3-0-7, Miller 2-0-5, Green 1-0-2, Mickelson 9-5-23. Totals 29-17-78.
Janesville Parker (62)—Babbitt 3-1-9, Miller 4-5-15, Douglas 5-6-16, Bess 6-1-16, Skrzypchak 2-1-6. Totals 20-14-62.