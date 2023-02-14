A slow start for Janesville Craig and a Madison Memorial team that came to Janesville ready to play was a losing combination for the Cougars on Tuesday night.
Three Spartans scored 19 points or more en route to their 84-59 Big Eight Conference win at Craig High.
"Give Madison Memorial credit as they played well and made things difficult for us," Cougars coach Ben McCormick said. "They shot the ball well, and we didn't match their intensity."
Memorial (13-7 overall, 12-4 Big Eight) extended its season-best win streak to six games. Anthony Miller led the way offensively with 21 points, including five 3-point shots. Braylen Blue's 20-point night featured four makes from beyond the arc, and Sam Mickelson added 19.
Denver Hughes led the Cougars (11-8, 9-7) with 14 points, but much of that scoring didn't come until the second half after Memorial took a 15-point lead into the break.
Keagan Clark and Jackson Bertagnoli both scored 13 for Craig, which next plays at Sun Prairie East at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Cougars beat the Cardinals 70-67 the first time the teams matched up on Jan. 12.
MADISON MEMORIAL 84, JANESVILLE CRAIG 59
Madison Memorial (84)—Blue 8-0-20, Wischhoff 5-1-11, Watkins 1-0-2, Taylor 2-0-4, Burt 1-0-2, Dykstra 1-0-2, Miller 7-2-21, Green 1-1-3, Mickelson 8-3-19. Totals 34-7-84.