This game was anybody's down the stretch.
Tied at 57-57 with just under three minutes to play, host Fort Atkinson scored 10 of the final 12 points to earn a 67-59 win over Badger South rival Milton in a boys basketball game Tuesday night.
“We were resilient again,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz said. “At the end we just buckled down and found a way to challenge them and make them shoot over us. We secured rebounds and hit free throws, which is a sign of a growing team.”
Milton trailed by as much as 11 in the second half but tied the game with 2:51 to play. The Red Hawks were held without a field goal in the final 2:50.
“We definitely battled back, but they executed late game, we did not. Kudos to them,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said.
Fort Atkinson took a 26-20 lead into the break.
The Blackhawks got their first double-digit lead of the game after a 3-pointer from Carson Baker made it 45-34 with 11 minutes to play.
Milton cut the deficit to one point at 49-48 with a 14-4 run over the next four minutes of play.
Fort Atkinson kept its lead intact until Milton tied at 57-57 with a Jack Campion bucket with 2:51 remaining.
With the game tied, the Blackhawks went down low to sophomore Drew Evans, who finished with a layup off the glass to give Fort Atkinson a 61-59 advantage with 2:31 left.
After a stop on defense, Evans hit a pair of free throws with 1:39 to expand the lead to 63-59.
Milton junior Sam Burdette cut the deficit to 61-59 with a pair of free throws 18 seconds later. They were the Red Hawks' final points of the night.
The Blackhawks closed out the game 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Baker finished with a team-high 15 points.
Campion finished with a game-high 24 points for Milton.
Milton will host Monona Grove in a conference game Friday at 7:15 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 67, MILTON 59
Milton (59)--Campion 6-11-24, Jordahl 1-0-2, Hughes 1-0-3, Burrows 3-2-9, Weberpal 1-3-5, Widner 1-0-2, Burdette 1-2-5, Haefner 2-0-4, Bothun 0-3-3, Kudrna 1-0-2. Totals: 17-21-59.
Fort (67)--Fenner 2-4-9, Baker 5-2-15, Cosson 1-3-5, Haffelder 3-1-9, Wixom 1-3-6, Kees 5-0-10, Evansv 5-3-13. Totals: 22-16-67.
Milton;20;39—57
Fort Atkinson;26;41—67
3-point goals--M 4 (Campion, Hughes, Burrows, Burdette), FA 7 (Baker 3, Haffelder 2, Wixom, Fenner). Free throws missed--M 3, FA 12. Total fouls--M 26, FA 17. Fouled out--Burrows, Stienke (FA).
Nonconference
- Elkhorn 78, Racine Park 60--Jordan Johnson poured in a career-high 44 points to lead the visiting Elks (15-3) to their eight consecutive victory.
Johnson, who has scored 33, 35, 28, 18 and 44 points in his past five games, respectively, made 6 3-pointers and increased his scoring average to 23.9 points per game.
Nick Brown added 21 points for Elkhorn, which built a 40-28 lead by half.
ELKHORN 78, RACINE PARK 60
Elkhorn (78)--Johnson 15-8-44, Townsend 1-0-3, Van Dyke 1-0-2, Davey 1-0-2, Stebnitz 3-0-6, Brown 9-3-21. Totals: 30-11-78.
Racine Park (60)--Cade 2-3-7, Henderson 4-1-10, Gamble 4-01-1, Franklin 1-1-3, Carothers 2-0-4, Cornelius 1-0-2, Sherrod 3-0-8, Reynolds 2-0-5, Herrington 3-1-9, Weber 0-1-1. Totals: 22-7-60.
Elkhorn;40;38--78
Racine Park;28;32--60
3-point goals--E 7 (Johnson 6, Townsend), RP 9 (Gamble 3, Sherrod 2, Herrington 2, Henderson, Reynolds). Free throws missed--E 4, RP 5. total fouls--E 11, RP 18.
- Turner 81, Lakeside 49--The host Trojans dominated the first half, outscoring the Warriors 58-24 on the way to a nonconference victory.
Jordan Majeed and Dai'Vontrelle Strong each scored 18 points for Turner, which improved to 14-3 overall. Danny Burrows made five first-half 3-pointers on the way to 17 points.
Turner, with is 12-1 in the Rock Valley Conference, travels to take on 13-0 East Troy on Thursday night.
TURNER 81, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49
Lakeside Lutheran (49)--Uttech 1-0-2, Guzman 0-4-4, McKenna 1-0-2, Olszewski 1-3-6, Schneider 6-1-15, O'Donnell 0-1-1, Birkholz 5-4-15, Missall 1-0-2, Madrid 1-0-2. Totals: 16-13-49.
Turner (81)--Wash 2-0-4, Strong 8-2-18, majeed 6-3-18, Draeving 2-1-5, D. Burrows 6-0-17, Marquardt 2-0-5, Heldt 0-1-1, Carter 2-0-5, Hanson 2-0-4, Hoppe 2-0-4. Totals: 31-7-81.
Lakeside Lutheran;24;25--49
Beloit Turner;58;23--81
3-point goals-- L 4 (Schneider 2, Olszewski, Birkholz), T 10 (Burrows 5, Majeed 3, Marquardt, Carter). Free throws missed--L 6, T 3. Total fouls--L 12, T 17.
- Delavan-Darien 65, Williams Bay 57--The host Comets rallied from a 36-30 halftime deficit to pick up their third victory of the season.
A full box score was not reported.
Rock Valley
- Jefferson 75, Whitewater 44--The visiting Eagles outscored the Whippets 47-21 after halftime to run away with an RVC victory.
Caleb Stelse and Jared Vogel each had 18 points for Jefferson (7-11, 6-8).
Jake Martin scored a game-high 22 for Whitewater (7-11, 5-9).
JEFFERSON 75, WHITEWATER 44
Jefferson (75)--Miller 2-0-5, McGraw 2-0-5, Rechlin 1-0-2, Gehl 1-0-2, E. Stelse 1-2-4, Fetherston 3-3-11, C. Stelse 8-2-18, Monogue 4-1-10, Vogel 5-8-18. Totals: 27-16-75.
Whitewater (44)--Martin 11-0-22, Grosinske 1-0-2, Pease 1-1-3, Marinano 1-0-2, Zimdars 1-0-2, Aron 2-0-5, Brown 1-2-5, Nickels 1-1-3. Totals: 19-4-44.
Jefferson;28;47--75
Whitewater;23;21--44
3-point goals--J 5 (Fetherston 2, Miller, McGraw, Monogue), W 2 (Aron, Brown). Free throws missed--J 7, W 2. Total fouls--J 8, W 18.