Guard Tre Miller's 34 points and six 3-point shots weren't enough for Janesville Parker in a 76-69 overtime loss to Verona in a conference boys basketball game Friday night.
"We were right there again and gave ourselves a chance," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "We have to figure out how to finish games. One box out and we finish that game off."
Up 31-26 at halftime, the Vikings battled the Wildcats (8-6 overall, 6-5 Big Eight) to the final buzzer. Down by two points, a putback shot from Verona's Tre Poteat sent the game into overtime.
"With 18 seconds left and a three-point lead, Jeff Rowin had an offensive board," Bredesen said. "His defender fell, Jeff tripped over him and we were called for a foul. It was a tough sequence, followed by an offensive foul call on Tre Miller which set up Poteat's putback. It was an unfortunate ending to a game we played very well in and were just one play away from winning."
J.J. Douglas scored 23 points in the overtime loss. Sam Bess chipped in nine points.
The Vikings (4-11, 4-7) will host rival Janesville Craig at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. After a few close losses, Parker hopes to end that game on a better note.
"It's great to be in all these games, but we have to figure out how to finish them," Bredesen said. "We will keep battling and doing a lot of the right things and know that we will see results. (We're) continuing to change the culture here at Parker."
VERONA 76, JANESVILLE PARKER 69
Parker (69)—Miller 34, Douglas 23, Bess 9, Babbitt 3.