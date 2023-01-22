01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Guard Tre Miller's 34 points and six 3-point shots weren't enough for Janesville Parker in a 76-69 overtime loss to Verona in a conference boys basketball game Friday night.

"We were right there again and gave ourselves a chance," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "We have to figure out how to finish games. One box out and we finish that game off."

