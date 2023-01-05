Janesville Parker proved Thursday it can compete with one of the better Division 1 teams in the state on its trip to Madison La Follette.
The Vikings led the No. 8 Lancers 31-30 at halftime and 51-46 with eight minutes left in the game after rallying back from down six but couldn't finish them off, losing 61-59.
Senior point guard Tre Miller led all scorers with 27 points for Parker (3-6 overall, 3-4 Big Eight) and "did what a leader has to do to give us a chance against a good team like La Follette," Vikings coach Matt Bredesen said.
The coach added his team played with increased intensity but that his players are still trying to find consistency.
"This season, we have great moments and moments of inconsistency, and it happens in the same game," he said.
Arhman Lewis, Miller's counterpart on the Lancers (6-2, 5-2), paced his team with 18 points.
"He did a really good job of getting into the paint on us," Bredesen said. "I thought he was the difference down the stretch."
Junior JJ Douglas contributed 11 points to Parker's effort, while classmate Kadin Babbitt scored nine.
Parker's next scheduled game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Madison West.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 61, JANESVILLE PARKER 59
Parker (59)—Miller 27, Douglas 11, Babbitt 9, Bess 5, Skrzypchak 5, Rowin 2. Total 59.
La Follette (61)—Lewis 18, T. Riak 12, Lomack 11, R. Riak 10, Arkin 6, Dietrich 2, Kleinsmith 2. Total 61.