Janesville Parker proved Thursday it can compete with one of the better Division 1 teams in the state on its trip to Madison La Follette.

The Vikings led the No. 8 Lancers 31-30 at halftime and 51-46 with eight minutes left in the game after rallying back from down six but couldn't finish them off, losing 61-59.

