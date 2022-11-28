Janesville Parker was missing four of its projected starters in its season-opening 49-43 loss to Kenosha Bradford in Oak Creek on Saturday.
The absences left the Vikings (0-1) to use players who are new to the program this season.
Janesville Parker was missing four of its projected starters in its season-opening 49-43 loss to Kenosha Bradford in Oak Creek on Saturday.
The absences left the Vikings (0-1) to use players who are new to the program this season.
“Being short-handed today, only dressing nine,” said Parker coach Matthew Bredesen. “We asked a lot from guys who are transitioning into varsity roles. Only Tre Miller and Keegan Skrzypchak had any significant varsity experience, and guys were asked to play roles they won’t have this year.”
Despite the missing players, the Vikings led 28-20 at halftime, but their offense lacked consistency with its top players missing out. Head coach Matt Bredesen said his team missed four straight layups to start the second half in a streak that shifted momentum against it.
Miller carried the team offensively with 24 points, including 18 on six made 3-pointers.
“Tre had 22 in the first half, then was unable to get in rhythm in the second half,” Bredesen said. “Credit Bradford with switching up their defense to focus him. I take partial blame as with how early it is. We don’t have all our actions yet and Bradford found a way to disrupt us.”
Parker is scheduled to return to the court Thursday for its Big Eight Conference opener against Verona.
Kenosha Bradford (49)—Jennings 19, Belotti 10, LeFlore 10, Klemp 6, Parks 3, Cordova-Delgado 2, Brooks 1. Totals 49.
Janesville Parker (43)—G. Bowers 0-2-2, T. Miller 6-6-24, G. Novak 3-0-7, K. Skzrpchak 3-0-6, Q. Greer 1-0-2, J. Rowin 1-0-2. Totals 14-8-43.
Halftime—Janesville Parker 28, Kenosha Bradford 20. 3-point goals—Kenosha Bradford 3 (Belotti 10, LeFlore), (Janesville Parker 7 (Miller 6, Novak). Free throws missed—Kenosha Bradford 8, Janesville Parker 4. Team fouls—Kenosha Bradford 11, Janesville Parker 20.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.