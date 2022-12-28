Marshfield continued to find its form after a 1-3 start to the season at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout with a win over Janesville Parker in Mequon on Wednesday afternoon.
The Tigers were patient offensively and harried Parker's ball handlers throughout to pick up a 66-46 decision over the Vikings (3-4 overall, 3-2 Big Eight Conference).
"They were very patient and grinded out good shots," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "That patience led to us having defensive breakdowns."
Sophomore guard Brooks Hinson scored 15 points to lead a group of four Marshfield players who scored at least 10 in their third straight victory. Parker junior forward JJ Douglas, meanwhile, led all scorers with 19 points but was the only Viking to reach double digits.
Bredesen said his team had trouble coping with the physicality of Marshfield's backcourt. He said the Tigers (5-4, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference) made life difficult for point guard Tre Miller, who was Parker's second-leading scorer with eight points.
"I did not feel that we came out with the tempo we needed to in order to be successful," Bredesen said. "We walked the ball up the floor too much and let the defense set up."
The Vikings return to league play next week with a pair of road games in Madison on Tuesday and Thursday against East and La Follette, respectively.
"We need to keep grinding and getting better," Bredesen said Wednesday. "Basketball season is a marathon, not a sprint, and we want to play better in March than now."
MARSHFIELD 66, JANESVILLE PARKER 46
Marshfield (66)—LeMoine 11, Kuth 8, Hinson 15, Neve 12, Meverden 6, Hanson 14. Total 66.
Parker (46)—Babbitt 6, Kim 1, Miller 8, Douglas 19, Skrzypchak 6, Rowin 6. Total 46.