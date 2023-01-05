01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Madison West on Thursday. Their 72-63 victory pushed the Cougars to a .500 record in Big Eight play.

Craig (4-4 overall, 3-3 Big Eight Conference) started the game slow against a young West (1-7, 0-5) team. Mike Wilson in particular was troublesome for the Cougars, scoring 15 first-half points and 26 in the game.

