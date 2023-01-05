Janesville Craig overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Madison West on Thursday. Their 72-63 victory pushed the Cougars to a .500 record in Big Eight play.
Craig (4-4 overall, 3-3 Big Eight Conference) started the game slow against a young West (1-7, 0-5) team. Mike Wilson in particular was troublesome for the Cougars, scoring 15 first-half points and 26 in the game.
After halftime, the Cougars came out firing and built their own double-digit lead.
“We were proud of our guys and how we came out of halftime after playing a sluggish first half,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and played with much more composure and took better care of the basketball.”
Denver Hughes led the way for Craig and scored 11 points in the second half as part of his 17-point total for the game.
“We had several guys do some good things at times, but in particular, Denver Hughes has continued to be a solid presence for us on the interior both scoring and rebounding,” McCormick said.
Jackson Bertagnoli scored 15 points. Devon Becher scored 13 points and made three 3-point shots. Chris McCormick scored 12 points.
Craig will travel to Madison Memorial for a game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 72, MADISON WEST 63
Craig (72)—K. Clark 2-4-9, C.McCormick 4-2-12, E. Lawton 0-1-1, J. Bertagnoli 6-1-15, D. Becher 5-0-13, K. Chrostowski 2-0-4, D. Tyler 0-1-1, D. Hughes 8-1-17. Totals 27-10-72.
Madison West (63)—W. Stouffer 2-0-4, M. Wilson 12-0-26, C. Liggon 4-2-12, E. Liggon 3-1-8, R. Gavins 3-0-8, E. Nicholas 2-0-4, L. Pender 0-1-1. Totals 26-3-63.