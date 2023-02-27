01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Through 18 minutes of play Monday night, Janesville Craig's boys basketball team did what it needed to do to keep pace with state-ranked Middleton.

But a stretch of 11 possessions to start the second half all went the Cardinals' way, allowing them to pull away and then hold off the Cougars 76-63 in Middleton in both teams' regular-season finale.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you