MILTON—Junior guard Ayden Goll led all scorers with 23 points and Milton fended off visiting Fort Atkinson 61-53 in Badger East boys basketball Tuesday night.
Goll scored 17 second-half points, including going 9 of 11 at the free throw line, for the Red Hawks (12-10, 7-6 Badger East). Matt Kirk added 11 before he fouled out of the game
Fort (7-13, 3-9) had its chances to avenge a 52-46 home loss from Jan. 5 but couldn't make enough plays on either end of the floor to get over the hump in what was a closely contested game throughout.
"It came down to missed free throws and missed bunnies," Fort Atkinson coach Mike Hintz said. "There was a stretch where we didn't play selfless defense and take charges.
The Blackhawks got 14 points apiece from Eli Cosson and Owen Geiger. Geiger scored 12 in the second half, and Cosson had 11 after halftime. Will Chapman scored seven of his 11 after half.
"Owen played a nice game and Eli is starting to understand the offense. Until we take making free throws and bunnies seriously in practice, we'll have to play perfectly. Milton made us pay when we didn't do those things. We have to find ways to stop beating ourselves.
"We had a six-possession stretch where we had opportunities to take charges and didn't do it, and then Milton got and-1s. We then missed point-blank chances. They built a lead and we'd fight back—that's kind of how the second half went."