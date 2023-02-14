MILTON—Junior guard Ayden Goll led all scorers with 23 points and Milton fended off visiting Fort Atkinson 61-53 in Badger East boys basketball Tuesday night.

Goll scored 17 second-half points, including going 9 of 11 at the free throw line, for the Red Hawks (12-10, 7-6 Badger East). Matt Kirk added 11 before he fouled out of the game

